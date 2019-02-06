Oceanic unaware of any material change

TSX Venture Exchange: FEO



VANCOUVER, Feb. 6, 2019 - At the request of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada ("IIROC"), Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (TSX-V: FEO) ("Oceanic", or the "Company") wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

Oceanic is a company focused on the development of its 100% owned Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake and Roberts Lake iron ore development projects located on the coast in the Labrador Trough in Québec, Canada.

