Klondike Gold Corp Extends Share Purchase Warrant Expiry Date

VANCOUVER, February 6, 2019 - Klondike Gold Corp. (TSX.V: KG; FRA: LBDP; OTC: KDKGF) ("Klondike Gold" or the "Company") has extended the term of 1,761,666 warrants (the "warrants") issued pursuant to a private placement which closed on September 13, 2016. The warrants are currently exercisable at $0.35 per share and are set to expire on March 13, 2019. The Company is applying to extend the expiry date of the 1,761,666 warrants to September 13, 2021. All other terms of the warrants, including the exercise price will remain unchanged. The proposed warrant extension has been approved by the Corporation's board of directors, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

ABOUT KLONDIKE GOLD CORP.

Klondike Gold Corp. is a Canadian exploration company with offices in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Dawson City, Yukon Territory. The Company is focused on exploration and development of the Lone Star gold target at the confluence of Bonanza and Eldorado Creeks, within a district scale 557 square kilometer property accessible by government maintained roads located on the outskirts of Dawson City, YT within the Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in First Nation traditional territory.

