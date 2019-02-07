CONSOL Coal Resources LP Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018

CANONSBURG, Feb. 7, 2019 - Today CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE: CCR) reported financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018.

Fourth Quarter 2018 Results

Highlights of the CCR fourth quarter 2018 results include:

Cash distribution of $0.5125 per limited partner unit;

Net income of $16.6 million;

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $29.4 million;

of $29.4 million; Distribution coverage ratio 1 of 1.3x;

of 1.3x; Net leverage ratio 1 improves to 1.4x compared to 2.0x on December 31, 2017;

improves to 1.4x compared to 2.0x on December 31, 2017; CONSOL Energy Inc. purchased $1.9 million of LP common units on the open market;

Annual production and sales volume records at the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC).

Management Comments

"I am extremely proud to announce our 2018 fourth quarter results, as it was another strong quarter to cap-off a year of many achievements," said Jimmy Brock, Chief Executive Officer of CONSOL Coal Resources GP LLC (the "general partner"). "The quarter marked a milestone for CCR, as we completed our first calendar year under our new coal-focused parent. In 2018, we produced and sold more coal than in any other year throughout the PAMC's 35-year history. I am also pleased to announce that we have made significant improvement during 2018 on the safety front as well. Our total recordable incident rate for full year 2018 has improved by 13.5% and our total number of exceptions improved by 12.1% compared to the same period last year. We continue to remain laser-focused on having zero life-altering injuries."

"Over the past year, we generated a strong distribution coverage of 1.3x and reduced leverage on our balance sheet by 0.6x to 1.4x. While investors across the MLP space are questioning the sustainability of distributions due to levered balance sheets of various publicly-traded partnerships, we believe that CCR is well-positioned given its strong coverage ratio and balance sheet. Looking forward to 2019, we expect to continue running our mines at or around record-levels, maintaining sufficient distribution coverage, and opportunistically considering growth and efficiency improvement opportunities."

Sales and Marketing

Our Sales and Marketing team sold 1.7 million tons of coal during the fourth quarter of 2018 at an average revenue per ton of $49.81, compared to 1.6 million tons at an average revenue per ton of $46.36 in the year-ago period. This brings our full-year (FY) 2018 sales to 6.9 million tons, which is at the high-end of our guidance range. It also represents a record sales volume year for CCR and its third consecutive year of sales volume growth. This growth was achieved due to improved demand for our products, as well as our ability to ramp up production and capture that demand improvement. The average revenue per ton for the fourth quarter benefited from stronger pricing on our export sales and domestic netback contracts compared to the year-ago period.

During the quarter, our domestic customers demonstrated a strong demand for coal, driven by higher natural gas prices and depleted coal inventories following stronger than forecasted burn throughout the year. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), total coal inventories at domestic power plants stood at approximately 104 million tons at the end of November 2018, down by approximately 27% from the same period a year ago, and the lowest end-of-November total inventory tonnage level since 1997. Furthermore, we believe that inventories at several of our key customers' Northern Appalachian rail-served power plants are below normal, and absent any meaningful weather-related demand decline, we expect to ship all we can produce during 2019 as our customers will continue to seek additional coal to replenish their depleted stockpiles. Taking advantage of this sustained demand, we have contracted greater than 95% in 2019, 53% in 2020 and 28% in 2021, assuming a base annual production rate of 6.75 million tons. This contracted position includes a mix of sales to our top domestic customers and to the thermal and metallurgical export markets, maintaining our diversified market exposure. With our solid 2019 contracted position, our primary focus is now on maximizing margins for any remaining 2019 sales and continuing to build on our contract portfolio.

Internationally, coal price volatility increased significantly during the quarter with API 2 prompt-month prices fluctuating between $86 per ton and $102 per ton. Overall, API 2 prompt-month prices declined by approximately 13% during the fourth quarter of 2018, driven by rising global trade tensions and a general decline in energy-related commodities. However, we have not seen and do not expect to see any slowdown in near-term export demand for our product. Furthermore, we are currently shipping our coal under a previously disclosed priced contract which insulates us from the ongoing volatility in export pricing as well. There continues to be a significant arbitrage opportunity between coal, natural gas, and oil prices on a delivered mmBtu basis in many key global markets. We believe that with limited coal supply growth throughout the world, we will continue to have an increasing role in the coal export markets.

Operations Summary

CCR achieved record production of 6.9 million tons in 2018, eclipsing the previous record of 6.5 million tons set in 2017 and marking the third consecutive year of production growth. During 2018, the PAMC ran at approximately 97% capacity utilization, highlighting the desirability of our product. Additionally, our Bailey and Harvey mines each set individual production records during the year. Bailey's 3.2 million tons surpasses its previous record set in 2014, while Harvey's 1.2 million tons exceeds its previous record set in 2017. PAMC production for the full year benefited from strong demand for our products in the domestic and export markets, improving productivity, initial benefits from automation projects, and improving geological conditions at the Enlow Fork mine.

CCR shipped 1.7 million tons of coal during the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to 1.6 million tons in the year-ago quarter. The improvement in coal sales volume was driven by strong production and continued robust demand from our customers. Total coal revenue increased by $14.9 million to $86.9 million, primarily driven by a $3.45 higher average revenue per ton sold. Our average revenue per ton increased to $49.81 from $46.36 in the year-ago quarter, due to stronger pricing on our export sales and domestic netback contracts.

Our total costs during the fourth quarter were $72.7 million compared to $67.5 million in the year-ago period. Average cash cost of coal sold per ton1 for the fourth quarter was $30.54 compared to $27.30 in the year-ago quarter. The increase was due to reduced subsidence expense and lower mine maintenance spending in the prior period. For FY 2018, our total costs were $290.6 million compared to $282.3 million in the prior year. 2018 average cash cost of coal sold per ton was $29.29 compared to $29.02 for FY 2017, an increase of less than 1%. Average cash margin per ton sold1 for the fourth quarter of 2018 expanded by $0.21, to $19.27 per ton compared to the year-ago period, driven by higher average revenue per ton, offset by higher average cash cost of coal sold per ton.





Three Months Ended



December 31, 2018

December 31, 2017 Coal Production million tons 1.7

1.6 Coal Sales million tons 1.7

1.6 Average Revenue Per Ton per ton $49.81

$46.36 Average Cash Cost of Coal Sold1 per ton $30.54

$27.30 Average Cash Margin Per Ton Sold1 per ton $19.27

$19.06

Quarterly Distribution

During the fourth quarter of 2018, CCR generated net cash provided by operating activities of $30.2 million and distributable cash flow1 of $18.5 million, yielding a distribution coverage ratio of 1.3x1. Based on our strong distribution coverage ratio during the quarter, revenue visibility in 2019, and current outlook for the coal markets, the board of directors of the general partner has elected to pay a cash distribution of $0.5125 per unit to all limited partner unitholders and the holder of the general partner interest. As previously announced on January 25, 2019, the distribution to all unitholders of the Partnership will be made on February 15, 2019, to such holders of record at the close of business on February 7, 2019.

2019 Guidance and Outlook

Based on our current contracted position, estimated prices and production plans, we are providing the following financial and operating performance guidance for 2019.

Coal sales volumes - 6.70-6.95 million tons

Coal average revenue per ton - $47.70-$49.70

Cash cost of coal sold per ton 2 - $30.40-$31.40

- $30.40-$31.40 Adjusted EBITDA 2 - $92-$115 million

- $92-$115 million Capital expenditures - $34-$38 million

Footnotes:

1 "adjusted EBITDA", "distribution coverage ratio", "distributable cash flow", "cost of coal sold", "average cash cost of coal sold per ton", "average cash margin per ton sold" and "net leverage ratio" are non-GAAP financial measures, which are reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures under the caption "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures". 2 CCR is unable to provide a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA guidance to net income or cash cost of coal sold per ton guidance to total costs, the most comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, due to the unknown effect, timing and potential significance of certain income statement items.

About CONSOL Coal Resources LP

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE: CCR) is a master limited partnership formed in 2015 to manage and further develop all of CONSOL Energy Inc.'s (NYSE: CEIX) active coal operations in Pennsylvania. CCR's assets include a 25% undivided interest in, and operational control over, the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines - Bailey, Enlow Fork and Harvey - and related infrastructure. For its ownership interest, CCR has an effective annual production capacity of 7.1 million tons of high Btu North Appalachian thermal coal. More information is available on our website www.ccrlp.com.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We evaluate our cost of coal sold and cash cost of coal sold on a cost per ton basis. Our cost of coal sold per ton represents our costs of coal sold divided by the tons of coal we sell. We define cost of coal sold as operating and other production costs related to produced tons sold, along with changes in coal inventory, both in volumes and carrying values. The cost of coal sold per ton includes items such as direct operating costs, royalty and production taxes, direct administration costs, and depreciation, depletion and amortization costs on production assets. Our costs exclude any indirect costs such as selling, general and administrative costs, freight expenses, interest expenses, depreciation, depletion and amortization costs on non-production assets, and other costs not directly attributable to the production of coal. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to cost of coal sold is total costs. The cash cost of coal sold includes cost of coal sold less depreciation, depletion and amortization cost on production assets. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to cash cost of coal sold is total costs.

We define average cash margin per ton as average coal revenue per ton, net of average cash cost of coal sold per ton. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to average cash margin per ton is total coal revenue.

We define adjusted EBITDA as (i) net income (loss) before net interest expense and depreciation, depletion and amortization, as adjusted for (ii) certain non-cash items, such as long-term incentive awards including phantom units under the CONSOL Coal Resources LP 2015 Long-Term Incentive Plan ("unit-based compensation"). The GAAP measure most directly comparable to adjusted EBITDA is net income (loss).

We define distributable cash flow as (i) net income (loss) before net interest expense and depreciation, depletion and amortization, as adjusted for (ii) certain non-cash items, such as unit-based compensation, less net cash interest paid and estimated maintenance capital expenditures, which is defined as those forecasted average capital expenditures required to maintain, over the long-term, the operating capacity of our capital assets. These estimated capital expenditures do not reflect the actual cash capital expenditures incurred in the period presented. Distributable cash flow will not reflect changes in working capital balances. The GAAP measures most directly comparable to distributable cash flow are net income (loss) and net cash provided by operating activities. We define distribution coverage ratio as a ratio of the distributable cash flow to the distributions, which is the $0.5125 per quarter distribution for all limited partner units, including common and subordinated units, issued for the periods presented.

We define net leverage ratio as the ratio of net debt to the last twelve months' (LTM) earnings before interest expense and depreciation, depletion and amortization, adjusted for certain non-cash items, such as long-term incentive awards, amortization of debt issuance costs and capitalized interest.

The following table presents a reconciliation of cost of coal sold and cash cost of coal sold to total costs, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, on a historical basis for each of the periods indicated (in thousands).



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Years Ended

December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Total Costs $ 72,715



$ 67,458



$ 290,609



$ 282,320

Freight Expense (1,449)



(5,461)



(10,893)



(18,423)

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses (3,671)



(4,479)



(13,931)



(15,697)

Loss on Extinguishment of Debt —



(2,468)



—



(2,468)

Interest Expense, Net (1,372)



(2,052)



(6,667)



(9,309)

Other Costs (Non-Production) (1,724)



(322)



(11,534)



(5,714)

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (Non-Production) (541)



(543)



(2,166)



(2,187)

Cost of Coal Sold $ 63,958



$ 52,133



$ 245,418



$ 228,522

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (Production) (10,432)



(9,744)



(42,576)



(39,250)

Cash Cost of Coal Sold $ 53,526



$ 42,389



$ 202,842



$ 189,272



The following table presents a reconciliation of average cash margin per ton to total coal revenue, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, on a historical basis for each of the periods indicated (in thousands, except per ton information).



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Years Ended

December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Total Coal Revenue $ 86,947



$ 72,063



$ 341,073



$ 296,913

Operating and Other Costs 55,250



42,711



214,376



194,986

Less: Other Costs (Non-Production) (1,724)



(322)



(11,534)



(5,714)

Cash Cost of Coal Sold 53,526



42,389



202,842



189,272

Add: Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 10,973



10,287



44,742



41,437

Less: Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (Non-Production) (541)



(543)



(2,166)



(2,187)

Cost of Coal Sold $ 63,958



$ 52,133



$ 245,418



$ 228,522

Total Tons Sold 1,746



1,555



6,920



6,523

Average Revenue per Ton Sold $ 49.81



$ 46.36



$ 49.28



$ 45.52

Average Cash Cost per Ton Sold 30.54



27.30



29.29



29.02

Add: Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization Costs per Ton Sold 6.10



6.24



6.17



6.01

Average Cost per Ton Sold 36.64



33.54



35.46



35.03

Average Margin per Ton Sold 13.17



12.82



13.82



10.49

Add: Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization Costs per Ton Sold 6.10



6.24



6.17



6.01

Average Cash Margin per Ton Sold $ 19.27



$ 19.06



$ 19.99



$ 16.50



The following table presents a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, on a historical basis for each of the periods indicated. The table also presents a reconciliation of distributable cash flow to net income and operating cash flows, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, on a historical basis for each of the periods indicated (in thousands).



Three Months Ended December 31, 2018

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2017 Net Income $ 16,588



$ 11,310

Plus:





Interest Expense, Net 1,372



2,052

Loss on Extinguishment of Debt —



2,468

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 10,973



10,287

Unit-Based Compensation 472



2,082

Adjusted EBITDA $ 29,405



$ 28,199

Less:





Cash Interest 1,952



1,562

Estimated Maintenance Capital Expenditures 8,980



8,906

Distributable Cash Flow $ 18,473



$ 17,731









Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 30,245



$ 11,859

Plus:





Interest Expense 1,372



2,052

Other, Including Working Capital (2,212)



14,288

Adjusted EBITDA $ 29,405



$ 28,199

Less:





Cash Interest 1,952



1,562

Estimated Maintenance Capital Expenditures 8,980



8,906

Distributable Cash Flow $ 18,473



$ 17,731

Distributions $ 14,348



$ 14,298

Distribution Coverage 1.3



1.2



The following table presents a reconciliation of net leverage ratio to net income (in thousands, except per ton information).



Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2018 Net Income $ 66,566 Plus:

Interest Expense, Net 6,667 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 44,742 Unit-Based Compensation 1,842 Cash Payments for Legacy Employee Liabilities, Net of Non-Cash Expense 1,519 Other Adjustments to Net Income 1,508 EBITDA per Affiliated Company Credit Agreement $ 122,844



Borrowings Under Affiliated Company Credit Agreement $ 163,000 Capitalized Leases 8,570 Total Debt 171,570 Less:

Cash on Hand 1,003 Net Debt Per Affiliated Company Credit Agreement $ 170,567



Net Leverage Ratio (Net Debt/EBITDA) 1.4

