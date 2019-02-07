Monarch Gold Names Mathieu Séguin as Vice President Corporate Development

Mr. Séguin brings vast knowledge and expertise in mining company financing and mergers and acquisitions

MONTREAL, Feb. 7, 2019 - MONARCH GOLD CORPORATION ("Monarch" or the "Corporation") (TSX: MQR) (OTCMKTS: MRQRF) (FRANKFURT: MR7) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mathieu Séguin, CFA, as Vice President, Corporate Development.

Mathieu Séguin has been an investment banker since 2002, with a focus on small and mid-capitalization issuers. During his career, he has advised clients on a broad range of transactions across various sectors, including mining, industrial and technology. Prior to joining Monarch, Mathieu was Director, Investment Banking at Laurentian Bank Securities, where he advised companies on all aspects of corporate finance, from equity and debt financings to mergers and acquisitions, from 2016 to 2018. From 2009 to 2016, he was Vice President, Investment Banking for Industrial Alliance Securities, where he mainly covered mining companies and Quebec-based corporate issuers. Mathieu also served as Vice President with the Strategic Capital Group of Desjardins Securities from 2005 to 2009, raising capital and providing mergers and acquisitions advisory services to small and mid-capitalization issuers. Mathieu has a Bachelor of Business Administration from HEC Montréal and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

"We are very pleased that Mathieu has agreed to join Monarch at this stage in our development, when we are looking at financing and partnering our Wasamac flagship gold project," said Jean-Marc Lacoste, President and Chief Executive Officer of Monarch. "His extensive knowledge of complex financial structures and products within the debt and equity capital markets will be very valuable for us, as will his vast network within the financial and mining communities. Mathieu will take a lead role in raising Monarch's profile with the investment community, identifying and assessing new growth opportunities and structuring the best deal possible to unlock Wasamac's value for our shareholders."

ABOUT MONARCH GOLD CORPORATION

Monarch Gold Corporation (TSX: MQR) is an emerging gold mining company focused on pursuing growth through its large portfolio of high-quality projects in the Abitibi mining camp in Quebec, Canada. The Corporation currently owns close to 300 km² of gold properties (see map), including the Wasamac deposit (measured and indicated resource of 2.6 million ounces of gold), the Beaufor Mine, the Croinor Gold (see video), McKenzie Break and Swanson advanced projects and the Camflo and Beacon mills, as well as other promising exploration projects. It also offers custom milling services out of its 1,600 tonne-per-day Camflo mill.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements in this press release involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Monarch's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied therein. Neither TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

