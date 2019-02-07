Deep-South Extends its Private Placement for 30 Days

Vancouver, February 7, 2019 - Deep-South Resources Inc. ("Deep-South" or "the Company") (TSX-V: DSM) announces that it has extended its current private placement for a period of thirty (30) days from today's date.

The non-brokered private placement will comprise up to 6,000,000 units (the "Units") of Deep-South, at a subscription price of $0.10 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share and one half (1/2) of one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant") of Deep-South. Each full Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one (1) Deep-South common share at an exercise price of $0.20 during a period of thirty-six (36) months from the date of closing of the placement. Each security issued pursuant to the placement has a mandatory four (4) months holding period from the date of closing of the placement. The private placement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

A first closing for 1,650,000 units totaling $165,000 has taken place and was announced on November 23, 2018.

About Deep-South Resources Inc.

Deep-South Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company largely held by Namibian shareholders and Teck Resources Ltd., which holds about 30% of Deep-South share capital. Deep-South is actively involved in the acquisition, exploration and development of major mineral properties. Deep-South currently holds 100% of the Haib Copper project in Namibia, one of the largest copper porphyry deposits in Africa.. Deep-South's growth strategy is to focus on the exploration and development of quality assets, in significant mineralized zones, close to infrastructure, in stable countries.

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements," as identified in Deep-South's periodic filings with Canadian Securities Regulators that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

More information is available by contacting Pierre Leveille, President & CEO at

+1-819-340-0140 or at: info@deepsouthresources.com or

Paradox Public Relations at +1-514-341-0408.

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.