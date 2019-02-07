Black Tusk Resources Inc. enters into Agreement to Acquire Cluster Project in Quebec

Vancouver, February 7, 2019 - Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (C: TUSK) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a property acquisition agreement to purchase the Cluster Project located in Val-D'Or, Quebec (the "Property") from an arms-length party.

The Property consists of 37 claims totalling 1,850 hectares located 170 kilometres northwest of Val-D'Or. The Property is stated to have been drilled in 1987, 1996 and 2003.

In consideration of the Property, the Company is required to make a $25,000 cash payment and issue 1,000,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.125 per share to the Vendor. The cash payment and share issuance due upon signing.

"We are extremely excited to acquire the Cluster Property and expand the Company's operations into Quebec" said Richard Penn, CEO of the Company.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Penn

CEO

(778) 384-8923

