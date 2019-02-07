Cameo Cobalt Begins 3D Modelling of Airborne Magnetic Anomaly on the Big Mac Property, Golden Triangle B.C.

VANCOUVER, Feb. 07, 2019 - Cameo Cobalt Corp. (TSX Venture: CRU) (OTC: CRUUF) (FWB: SY7N) (the “Company” or “Cameo”) is pleased to announce it has retained Campbell & Walker Geophysics Limited (“Campbell & Walker”) to complete a 3D model of a magnetic anomaly identified on its 100% owned Big Mac property. The Company previously completed a helicopter-borne magnetic survey over the Big Mac Property located in British Columbia’s prolific golden triangle, 16 km northwest of the Eskay Creek Mine (see Cameo news release September 6, 2018).



Continuing interpretation of the airborne magnetic data has identified a strong magnetic anomaly stretching more than five kilometers, in a generally north-northeast trend across the Big Mac East Block claims. This anomaly appears to be up to approximately 1 kilometer wide, and is interpreted by consultants to Cameo to hold the potential to record a buried back-arc spreading centre.

The anomaly occurs within Hazelton Group basalts mapped as Eskay rift fill by government geologists (e.g. Nelson et al., 2018*), on a prominent topographic feature referred to as “Pillow Ridge” entirely within the Big Mac East Block and located 16 kilometers northwest of the historical gold and silver producing Eskay Creek Mine site.

Campbell & Walker will model the anomaly in 3D, using advanced voxel modeling software in order to better determine extents, continuity, and probable depth to source. The Company is of the opinion that this information could be critical for field investigation of the anomaly and surrounding area that is planned for this summer.

Akash Patel, Chief Executive Officer and a director of Cameo Cobalt, stated: “The Company eagerly awaits completion of the 3D model by Campbell & Walker. This anomaly warrants further investigation in the field by prospecting, mapping, surface sampling and an initial one or two drill holes to establish the stratigraphic context. The 3D model will greatly assist the Company with its 2019 exploration plans.”

Qualified Persons

Harrison Cookenboo, Ph.D., P.Geo., a consultant to Cameo, is a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. He has reviewed and is responsible for the technical information in this news release.

* Nelson, J.O., Waldron, J., van Straaten, B., Zagorevski, A., and Rees, C., 2018. Revised stratigraphy of the Hazelton Group in the Iskut River region, northwestern British Columbia. In: Geological Fieldwork 2017, British Columbia Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources, British Columbia Geological Survey Paper 2018-1, pp. 15-38.

