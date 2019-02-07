Globex Share Buyback Reaches One Million Shares

ROUYN-NORANDA, Feb. 07, 2019 - Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International) is pleased to announce to shareholders that the initial buyback program of one million Globex shares has been completed.
During the same period, Jack Stoch and Dianne Stoch, directors of the Company, have purchased directly and indirectly 1,357,000 Globex shares.
This press release was written by Jack Stoch, Geo., President and CEO of Globex.
Forward Looking Statements: Except for historical information, this news release may contain certain “forward looking statements”. These statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity and performance to be materially different from the expectations and projections of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (“Globex”). No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits Globex will derive therefrom. A more detailed discussion of the risks is available in the “Annual Information Form” filed by Globex on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
