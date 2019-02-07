Globex Share Buyback Reaches One Million Shares

ROUYN-NORANDA, Feb. 07, 2019 - Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International) is pleased to announce to shareholders that the initial buyback program of one million Globex shares has been completed.



During the same period, Jack Stoch and Dianne Stoch, directors of the Company, have purchased directly and indirectly 1,357,000 Globex shares.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, Geo., President and CEO of Globex.

51,814,077 shares issued and outstanding