UPDATE  Robex Resources Inc.: Increase of 35% in Gold Sales for 2018 in Comparison to 2017

QUEBEC CITY, Feb. 07, 2019 - Robex Resources Inc. (“Robex” and/or “the Company”) (TSX-V: RBX / FWX: RB4) is pleased to announce a significant gain in its operation at the Nampala mine. In 2018, the Company sold a total of 47,142 gold ounces (1,466 kg) in comparison to a total of 34,801 gold ounces (1,082 kg) in 2017, for a 35% growth.



This achievement comes as a result of general improvements in operations at the plant: recoveries went up from 83.9% in 2017 to 85.6% in 2018 and the total tonnes processed at the plant went up to 1,795,590 tonnes in 2018 compared to 1,615,967 tonnes in 2017.

The production data presented has been validated by Antoine Berton, P.Eng., Ph.D., metallurgist from Soutex, a consulting firm in metallurgy and ore processing present at the Nampala site.

Progress of the 2018-2019 Exploration Campaign

Under the supervision of InnovExplo, the Company wishes to communicate the progress of the current exploration campaign on the Nampala exploitation permit and Mininko exploration permit adjacent at the Nampala permit. To date, the Company has completed 85.11% of its 54,688 meters drilling program and has already produced a total of 40,455 samples being analyzed:

80 RC drill holes, for 7,352.9 meters, completed at 100%;

42 DD drill holes, for 4,285.1 meters, completed at 100%;

327 planned drill holes of RAB, for 16,900 meters, completed at 66.05%; and

1,967 planned drill holes of Tariere (Auger drilling), for 24,588 meters, completed at 74.38%.

Robex’s exploration and drilling programs are completed under InnovExplo "Qualified Persons" supervision with direct onsite involvement of Eric Kinnan, P.Geo. and Sylvain Lapointe, M.Sc., P.Geo..

Nominations

The board of directors of Robex has approved the appointment of Mr. Benjamin Cohen to the position of CEO and Mr. Augustin Rousselet as COO and acting CFO until the recruitment of someone who will assume this function.

