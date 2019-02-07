Brixton Metals Acquires Additional Claims in the Atlin Goldfields

VANCOUVER, Feb. 07, 2019 - Brixton Metals Corp. (TSXV: BBB) (OTC: BBBXF) (the “Company” or “Brixton”) is pleased to announce that it has acquired the Wilson Claims through a Purchase and Sale Agreement from a private vendor. The Wilson Claims comprise 5 claims for an aggregate 192.32 hectares in size. These claims are located within Brixton’s large claim group at the Atlin Goldfields project located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada. The claims were acquired 100 percent for $1,000 and 10,000 common shares of the Company and with no net smelter royalties.



Figure 1. Wilson Claims Atlin Goldfields Project

http://brixtonmetals.com/wp/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/2019_02_04_Clarke_map.jpg

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on the advancement of its gold and silver projects toward feasibility. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects, the Thorn gold-silver and the Atlin Goldfields projects located in NWBC, the Langis-Hudson Bay silver-cobalt-diamond project in Ontario and the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project in NW Montana, USA. The Company is actively seeking JV partners to advance one or more of its projects. Brixton Metals Corp. shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB, and on the OTC under the ticker symbol BBBXF. For more information about Brixton please visit our website at www.brixtonmetals.com.

