Aben Resources Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, Feb. 07, 2019 - Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN) (OTCQB: ABNAF) (Frankfurt: E2L2) (the “Company”) announces, pursuant to its stock option plan, the Company has granted incentive stock options to its directors, officers, employees and consultants to purchase up to an aggregate of 4,000,000 common shares in the capital stock of the Company, exercisable for a period of two years, at a price of $0.16 per share. The Company's 10% rolling stock option plan was approved by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on July 25, 2018.



About Aben Resources:

Aben Resources is a Canadian gold exploration company developing gold-focused projects in British Columbia, the Yukon Territory, and Saskatchewan. Aben is a well-funded junior exploration company with over $5 million in its treasury and no debt.

For further information on Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN), visit our Company’s web site at www.abenresources.com.

ABEN RESOURCES LTD.

“Jim Pettit”

______________________

JAMES G. PETTIT

President & CEO

For further information contact myself or:

Don Myers

Aben Resources Ltd.

Director, Corporate Communications

Telephone: 604-687-3376

Toll Free: 800-567-8181

Facsimile: 604-687-3119

Email: info@abenresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.