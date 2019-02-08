Prize Mining Files Annual and Quarterly Financial Statements

VANCOUVER, Feb. 7, 2019 - PRIZE MINING CORPORATION ("Prize" or the "Company") (TSXV:PRZ) (OTCQB:PRZFF) (MQSP:GR:FRANKFURT) wishes to advise that the Company has filed the audited Annual Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2018. In addition, the Company has also filed its Interim Financial Statements and MD&A for the three-month period ended November 30, 2018. Both of these have been filed on SEDAR.
With the above mentioned financial statements and related MD&As now being filed, the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on January 7, 2019 has been lifted.
About Prize Mining Corporation
Prize is a junior mining issuer listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. Prize is focused on the exploration and development of the Manto Negro Copper Property in Mexico and the Kena Gold Property in BC. Find out more at: www.prizemining.com
