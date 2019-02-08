Copper Fox Announces 2019 Schaft Creek Program

CALGARY, Feb. 08, 2019 - Copper Fox Metals Inc. (“Copper Fox” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: CUU – OTC: CPFXF) is pleased to provide its shareholders an outline of the 2019 program for the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum project located in northwestern British Columbia. The Schaft Creek project is managed through the Schaft Creek Joint Venture (“SCJV”). Teck Resources Ltd. (“Teck”) is the Operator of the SCJV and holds a 75% interest with Copper Fox holding the remaining 25% interest.



The 2019 program highlights are outlined below:

Budget of C$2.1 million; Environmental studies and associated data collection across the project footprint; Field studies to further investigate the geotechnical characteristics of the tailings management facility; Permitting and community relations activities; and Strengthening the Schaft Creek project management team.

Elmer B. Stewart, President and CEO of Copper Fox, stated: “Schaft Creek is one of the largest undeveloped polymetallic porphyry copper deposits in North America and represents a unique opportunity given the low inventory of advanced copper projects. The work plan for 2019 includes the completion of the sizing and infrastructure alternatives study initiated in 2018 and completion of a more in-depth conceptual study to confirm the identified scenarios to lower capital and operating costs, infrastructure and further define access options. This work will be accompanied by select fieldwork. Other activities planned in 2019 include collection of additional baseline environmental data and ongoing engagement with the Tahltan Nation.”

Elmer B. Stewart, MSc. P. Geol., President and CEO of Copper Fox, is the Company’s non-independent, nominated Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approves the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release.

About Copper Fox:

Copper Fox is a Tier 1 Canadian resource company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: CUU) focused on copper exploration and development in Canada and the United States. The principal assets of Copper Fox and its wholly owned Canadian and United States subsidiaries, being Northern Fox Copper Inc. and Desert Fox Copper Inc., are the 25% interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Ltd. on the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia and a 100% ownership of the Van Dyke oxide copper project located in Miami, Arizona. For more information on Copper Fox’s other mineral properties and investments visit the Company’s website at http://www.copperfoxmetals.com.

