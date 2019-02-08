Rockcliff to Commence Drilling at High-Grade Bur Zinc Property

TORONTO, February 8, 2019 - Rockcliff Metals Corp. ("Rockcliff" or the "Company") (TSX.V: RCLF) (FRANKFURT: RO0, WKN: A2H60G) is pleased to announce that a fully permitted, 2,500 metres, 15-hole drill program will commence this month on the Company's Bur Zinc Property located in Manitoba, Canada. The objective of the program is expansion of the known high grade Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) Bur zinc deposit limits. Rockcliff is the largest junior landholder in the Flin Flon-Snow Lake greenstone belt which is the largest Paleoproterozoic VMS district (copper, gold, zinc, silver) in the world that also contains gold mines and deposits.

Rockcliff's President and CEO Ken Lapierre commented: "The Bur zinc deposit is one of the highest-grade undeveloped zinc-copper rich VMS deposits within trucking distance to an operating base metal mill facility. The drilling program will test above and to the south of the known mineralization of the deposit."

A report was prepared on the Bur Zinc Property in 2007. Rockcliff is treating the estimate of mineral resources in the Bur Deposit Report as a "historical estimate" under NI 43-101 and not as a current mineral resource.

Historical Resource, Bur Deposit, Snow Lake, Manitoba

Resource Tonnes Zn (%) Cu (%) Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Indicated 1,050,000 8.6 1.9 12.1 0.05 Inferred 302,000 9.0 1.4 9.6 0.08

Notes: 1.CIM definitions were followed for the estimation of mineral resources. 2.Mineral resources are estimated at a zinc equivalent cut-off of 5%. 3.Cut-off grade was based on a zinc price of US$1.15 per pound and a copper price of US$2.35 per pound. 4.Given the tonnage, grade and orientation of the deposit, AMEC considered the Bur Deposit to be reasonably amenable to extraction using underground mining methods. 5.Specific Gravity measurements used to estimate the mineral resource tonnes ranged from 2.64 to 3.74 with an average of 3.16. 6.A minimum mining width of 3 metres was used. 7.Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. 8. The deposit was documented in a report dated October 1, 2007 and titled "Bur Project, Snow Lake Manitoba, Canada NI 43-101 Technical Report" (the "NI 43-101 Bur Deposit Report"). The report was prepared for Hudbay by AMEC Americas Limited (AMEC) and was filed on Hudbay's SEDAR profile on January 31, 2008.

Historical estimates of grade and tonnage given in this press release are viewed as reliable and relevant based on the information and methods used at the time. They were prepared in compliance with resource definitions under NI 43-101 but must be considered only as historic resources as the Bur Deposit Report was prepared for Hudbay in 2007. Neither Rockcliff nor its Qualified Persons have done sufficient work to classify the historic estimate as a current mineral resource under current mineral resource or mineral reserve terminology and are not treating the historic estimate as a current mineral resource. The historic resource should not be relied upon. Additional work including surface geophysics, drilling and bore hole geophysics will need to be completed to upgrade the historical resource to current resource standards.

The Bur zinc deposit is a stratiform, distal, massive sulphide deposit that occurs within a narrow turbidite assemblage of interbedded metagreywacke, metasiltstone and graphitic meta-argillite in a basinal area situated between two granitic intrusions. The northeast striking deposit dips 60-70 degrees northwest, ranges from <0.3m up to 5m thick with a known lateral extent of approximately 4,500 metres. Historical drilling encountered disseminated, semi-massive and massive sulphide mineralization below overburden to a vertical depth of 950 metres. Mineralization consists of sphalerite, chalcopyrite, pyrrhotite, pyrite, galena and arsenopyrite. The Bur zinc deposit contains up to 20% felsic or cherty nodules consisting of wall rock and late quartz fragments displaying a brecciated texture to the mineralization. The Bur zinc deposit remains open in all directions.

Rockcliff can earn a 100% interest in the Bur Zinc Property from Hudbay Minerals. Please refer to Rockcliff's news release dated September 26, 2016 for specific terms of the option agreement.

Ken Lapierre, P.Geo., President and CEO of Rockcliff, a Qualified Person in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in NI 43-101, has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this press release.

About Rockcliff Metals Corporation

Rockcliff is a Canadian resource exploration company focused on base metals, gold and royalties in the Snow Lake area of Manitoba, Canada. Rockcliff is the largest junior landholder in the Flin Flon-Snow Lake greenstone belt which is home to the largest Paleoproterozoic volcanic-hosted massive sulphide (VMS) district (copper, gold, zinc, silver) in the world and also contains gold mines and deposits. Its extensive portfolio of properties totals over 3,700 square kilometres. It includes eight of the highest-grade undeveloped VMS deposits and 5 lode-gold properties including the historic Rex-Laguna gold mine, Manitoba's first and highest-grade gold mine.

For more information, please visit http://rockcliffmetals.com.

