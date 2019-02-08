Falco Holds the First Meeting of Its Community Consultation Committee

MONTREAL, Feb. 08, 2019 - Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (“Falco” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that the first meeting of the Community Consultation Committee (the “Committee”) was held on February 5.



As part of the environmental assessment process for the Horne 5 Project and in keeping with the Corporation’s commitment to integrate the project into the community and to promote continuous improvement, Falco has organized a Committee composed of representatives with diverse backgrounds who are recognized in their respective fields. Forming this Committee was a planned step in the stakeholder consultation program that began in 2016. The Committee’s mandate is to develop a proposal for the Horne 5 Project that will foster the harmonious cohabitation of all stakeholders in the region with this mining project of a new generation.

Luc Lessard, President and CEO, comments: “We are impressed with the quality and enthusiasm of the people making up this Committee. The members are well known in their respective fields and represent municipal, environmental, scientific, sociocultural, socioeconomic, educational and governmental interests.”

He added: “We were particularly pleased during our first meeting to observe first hand the keen interest of these stakeholders for the Horne 5 Project. We will surely benefit from their experience in listening to the concerns of people in the area and we look forward to working together to improve the Horne 5 Project.”

Falco Resources Ltd. is one of the largest mineral claim holders in the Province of Québec, with extensive land holdings in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Falco owns rights on about 67,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp, which represents approximately 70% of the entire camp and includes 13 former gold and base metal mine sites. Falco’s principal asset is the Horne 5 Project located in the former Horne mine that was operated by Noranda from 1927 to 1976 and produced 11.6 million ounces of gold and 2.5 billion pounds of copper. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the Corporation and currently owns 17.8% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Corporation. The Corporation has 202,624,945 shares issued and outstanding.

