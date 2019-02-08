Fairmont Announces Board Changes

Vancouver, February 8, 2019 - Fairmont Resources Inc. ("Fairmont" or the "Company") has announced that the Corporation wish to add Jack Wortzman to the current board of directors, effective of the date hereof.

Jack Wortzman played an integral role within the Final Engineering components of the Industrial and manufacturing Engineer department of the Oakville Assembly Plant of Ford of Canada for a period of eighteen years. His achievement was the installation of robotic projects and efficiencies which resulted in savings in manpower reductions and higher quality product. He was also instrumental in designing and implementing a method for the distribution of daily workload and task costs in the installation and service of HVAC at Enbridge and Direct Energy for twelve years. He holds a degree at Ryerson University in Cost Accounting. Mr. Wortzman is currently director at Jiminex Inc.

