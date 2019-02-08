Providence Gold Mines Announces Appointment of Kim Evans and Tom Kennedy to its Board; Grant of stock options

Vancouver, February 8, 2019 - Providence Gold Mines Inc. . (the "Company") (TSXV: PHD) is pleased to announce the appointments of both our current CFO, Kim Evans, CPA, CGA and Tom Kennedy B.Comm. J.D. to the Board of Directors.

Ms. Evans, CPA, CGA has extensive experience in both the corporate securities industry and in the junior mining sector. Kim is the founder and former CEO and President of Mako Mining Corp. (formerly Golden Reign Resources Ltd.). She has 17 years' of experience as a Director and/or Officer with a number of public companies listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Mr. Kennedy, B.Comm., J.D., is a graduate of the University of British Columbia. After an initial career with the Federal Department of Justice, Mr. Kennedy has primarily focused as a legal, financial and business consultant to publicly traded companies. Mr. Kennedy is currently a member of the Law Society of British Columbia, the Canadian Bar Association, the British Columbia Bar Association, and an Associate member of the American Bar Association. Mr. Kennedy is a Director and /or Officer of several TSX-V and CSE publicly traded companies.

Ron Coombes states, "The Company is extremely pleased to have both Ms. Evans' and Mr. Kennedy's appointment to our board. They are very well known and respected professionally in our industry and these attributes will greatly assist the Company in moving its Providence Gold Project forward".

In addition, the Company announces that, pursuant to its stock option plan and subject to regulatory approval, it has granted 2,000,000 options to directors, officers and employees at an exercise price of $0.15 per share for a term of five years. The securities represented by this grant will be subject to a four-month hold period.

