GoGold Reports Quarterly Net Income of USD $8.2 Million

HALIFAX, Feb. 8, 2019 - GoGold Resources Inc. (TSX: GGD) ("GoGold", "the Company") reports net income of $8.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The Corporation closed the previously announced sale of the 2% net smelter royalty which resulted in net proceeds and an equivalent pre-tax gain of $11.8 million. (All amounts are in U.S. dollars).

The closing of the sale of the royalty concludes the Corporation's involvement with the Santa Gertrudis project which was initially acquired in 2014. Net consideration on the sale of assets associated with the Santa Gertrudis project was $88.6 million, less costs of $24.5 million resulting in a pre-tax gain of $64.1 million over the life of the project.

Production increased each month during the quarter for a total of 325,148 silver equivalent ounces that generated revenue of $3.9 million on the sale of 271,211 silver equivalent ounces at an average realized price of $14.20, and at an adjusted cash cost of $12.32. The large difference between produced and sold is because a significant amount of the December production was in transit at December 31 and will be sold during the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The difference between produced and sold will be much less in future quarters. Production continues to be strong and the Company expects another strong quarter of production growth.

The Corporation maintains a strong balance sheet with a strong cash position and no debt. The Corporation is in a strong financial position and is seeking opportunities to be a consolidator of undervalued mining properties in Mexico.

Summarized Consolidated Financial Information Three months ended

December 31 (in thousands USD, except per share amounts)

2018

2017 Revenue $ 3,850 $ 5,832 Production costs, except amortization and depletion

3,342

3,070 Mine site EBITDA1

(436)

1,548 Net income

8,153

28,494 Basic net earnings per share

0.05

0.18

1Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization

Key Performance Indicators1 Three months ended

December 31



2018

2017 Total tonnes stacked

355,613

361,934 Silver equivalent production2

325,148

392,406 Adjusted AISC per silver equivalent ounce2 $ 16.77 $ 14.74 Adjusted Cash cost per silver equivalent ounce2 $ 12.32 $ 11.18 Adjusted Cash cost per silver ounce3,4 $ 10.09 $ 7.90 Realized silver price $ 15.92 $ 15.92

1Key performance indicators are unaudited non-GAAP measures

2Gold is converted using actual realized prices

3Using Gold as a by-product credit

4Adjusted for net realizable value adjustment, see reconciliation in MD&A

This news release should be read in conjunction with the condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three months ended December 31, 2018, notes to the financial statements, and management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended December 31, 2018, which have been filed on SEDAR and are available on the Company's website.

Mr. Robert Harris, P.Eng. is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for the technical information of this release.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources (TSX: GGD) is a Canadian-based silver and gold producer focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring high quality projects in Mexico. The Company's Parral Tailings project produces silver and gold at a low cash cost. Headquartered in Halifax, NS, GoGold is building a portfolio of low cost, high margin projects. For more information visit gogoldresources.com.

