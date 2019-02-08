NV Gold Applying to Reprice and Extend Term of Warrants

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 08, 2019 / NV Gold Corporation (TSX.V: NVX; OTC Pink: NVGLF) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") announces that it is making an application to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to extend the term of 2,155,000 warrants issued in a Unit Private Placement which completed on February 27, 2017. Each Unit consisted of one common share and one half of one warrant. The warrants had a term of two years with an expiry date of February 27, 2019. One full warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share at $0.30 per share. The Company is applying to extend the term of the warrants by 3 months to expire May 27, 2019 and to reduce the exercise price of the warrants to $0.25. The application is subject to Exchange approval.

About NV Gold Corporation

NV Gold is a junior exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that is focused on delivering value through mineral discoveries. Leveraging its highly experienced in-house technical knowledge, NV Gold's geological team intends to utilize its geological databases, which contains a vast treasury of field knowledge spanning decades of research and exploration, combined with a portfolio of mineral properties in Nevada, to prioritize key projects for focused exploration programs.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

John E. Watson

Chairman and CEO

For further information, visit the Company's website at www.nvgoldcorp.com or contact:

Peter A. Ball, President & COO

Phone: 1-888-363-9883

Email: peter@nvgoldcorp.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. The expectation of creating shareholder value from NVX's efforts as owner of the Properties and the Databases and other future plans and objectives of the Company, including exploration plans, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include market prices, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

