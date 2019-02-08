Eloro Resources Retains Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. as Market Maker

TORONTO, Feb. 08, 2019 - Eloro Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ELO; FSE: P2Q) (“Eloro” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has retained Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. (“VLP”) to provide market-making services. The market making service will be undertaken by VLP through a registered broker, W.D. Latimer Co. Ltd. in compliance with TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) policies. VLP will buy and sell shares of Eloro on the TSXV for the purpose of maintaining an orderly trading market or providing liquidity in the Company’s shares.



The term of the agreement is one year and may be terminated by either party immediately upon receiving written notice. In consideration of the services to be provided Eloro will pay VLP $5,000 monthly. Following the initial term, the agreement will automatically renew for successive additional 12-month terms. The Company and VLP are unrelated and unaffiliated entities.

About Eloro Resources Ltd.

Eloro is an exploration and mine development company with a portfolio of gold and base-metal properties in Peru and Quebec. Eloro owns a 90% interest in the La Victoria Gold/Silver Project, located in the North-Central Mineral Belt of Peru some 50 km south of Barrick's Lagunas Norte Gold Mine and Tahoe's La Arena Gold Mine. La Victoria consists of eight mining concessions and eight mining claims encompassing approximately 89 square kilometres. The property has good infrastructure with access to road, water and electricity and is located at an altitude that ranges from 3,100 m to 4,200 m above sea level.

