Eastplats Announces First Shipment of Chrome Concentrate from Barplats Zandfontein UG2 Tailings Retreatment Operations

Trading Symbol: ELR (TSX); EPS (JSE)

VANCOUVER, Feb. 11, 2019 - Eastern Platinum Ltd. and its subsidiary Barplats Mines (Pty) Limited (collectively called "Eastplats" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has made its first shipment, totaling 10,000 tons of chrome concentrate from its newly constructed chrome retreatment facility in South Africa.

As announced on December 18, 2018, the chrome processing circuit installed at the Barplats Zandfontein UG2 tailings retreatment facility is being commissioned during an operational start-up.

In further developments, the Company is pleased to report that Alpha Global Capital, Inc. ("Alpha Global") has filed a notice of withdrawal in relation to its claim initiated against the Company in South Africa (See News Release of March 20, 2017 and Management Discussion and Analysis of September 30, 2018). The Company will be seeking to recover from Alpha Global a portion of the costs the Company has incurred in responding to the claim.

As well, further to the Company's News Release of November 9, 2018 announcing that the Company had received a petition filed with the Supreme Court of British Columbia seeking leave to commence a derivative action on behalf of the Company against certain of its current and former directors, the Special Committee of the Board of Directors completed its review of the allegations and recommended the Company should vigorously oppose the petition. In early 2019, the Company formally filed its response, seeking the dismissal of the petition as well as special costs against the petitioner.

