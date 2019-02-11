UPDATE: East Africa Metals Executes Binding Letter of Intent with Tibet Huayu Mining for the Financing and Development of the Terakimti, Mato Bula and Da Tambuk Deposits, Ethiopia

VANCOUVER, Feb. 11, 2019 - East Africa Metals Inc. (TSX-V: EAM) (“East Africa”, “EAM” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide additional information to the original announcement dated February 8, 2019 regarding the Project Financing with Tibet Huayu Mining Company. EAM can confirm the Boards of Directors for both East Africa Metals and Tibet Huayu Mining have approved the transaction.



EAM have executed a binding Letter of Intent (“LOI”) with Tibet Huayu Mining Co., Ltd (“Tibet Huayu”) for the exploration, development and operation of EAM’s Ethiopian Mining Assets; the Terakimti, Mato Bula and Da Tambuk gold projects located in the Tigray National Regional State of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (“Ethiopia”). Tibet Huayu is a Chinese mining company with its headquarters in Lhasa, China and is publicly listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

The LOI contemplates EAM transferring its equity interest in its Ethiopian subsidiary companies to Tibet Huayu and the parties entering into Joint Venture Contracts for the purpose of development and operation of EAM’s Ethiopian Mining Assets. EAM owns 70% of the Harvest Mining PLC (“Harvest”) and 100% of the Tigray Resources Inc. PLC (“TRI”). Harvest holds the Terakimti oxide gold mining license. EAM’s subsidiary, TRI hosts the Mato Bula and Da Tambuk deposits (“Adyabo Property”) which are in the final process of mine permitting.

The transaction defined in the binding LOI includes terms that in exchange for 55% interest of Harvest and 70% interest in TRI, Tibet Huayu will:

Provide a cash payment of US$1.7M to EAM;

Finance, develop and operate the Terakimti, Da Tambuk and Mato Bula projects.

On completion of the proposed transaction:

Tibet Huayu will hold the rights (interest) to 55% post tax profits/Government distributions of Harvest and hold the rights (interest) to 70% of the post tax profits/Government distributions of TRI.

EAM will hold the rights (interest) to 15% post tax profits/Government distributions of Harvest and hold the rights (interest) to 30% of the post tax profits/Government distributions of TRI.

Closing conditions include: Required approvals including and not limited to Board, Regulatory, and Government approvals; Execution of the definitive agreement; and EAM has received the cash payment of US$1.7M.



EAM will retain the mineral rights, and all exploration obligations for the prospective targets not incorporated in the three mining licenses (“EAM Mineral Resources”). EAM shall give Tibet Huayu a right of first refusal of reasonable duration to acquire EAM’s Mineral Resources. For consideration of the future Ethiopian Mineral Resources negotiations will be based on i) cash payment and ii) allocated % of post-tax profits of the new mineral resources. Tibet Huayu and EAM will use best efforts to finalize all conditions precedent and finalize the definitive agreement.

Andrew Lee Smith, East Africa’s C.E.O. stated, “The signing of the binding LOI with Tibet Huayu marks a significant milestone for EAM and the emerging Ethiopian Mining sector. EAM’s board and management look forward to a partnership that will see mine development and exploration agendas advancing parallel with the objective to establish mining operations and grow the current resource base through diamond drilling”.

The key technical and base case pre-tax and post-tax metrics for each project are presented below (see news release April 30, 2018):

PARAMETER(3) PROJECT Units Mato Bula Da Tambuk Terakimti (1) Mine Plan Tonnes 3,335,000 650,000 1,086,000 Grade Gold g/t 3.0 4.9 3.1 Copper % 0.26 % N/A N/A Silver g/t 0.70 2.3 22.9 Metal Recoveries Gold % 86.4 % 93.0 % 65.0 % Copper % 87.4 % N/A N/A Silver % 50.0 % 50.0 % 30.0 % Recovered Metals Gold Ozs 278,000 95,000 71,000 Copper Lbs (x000) 13,353 N/A N/A Silver Ozs 38,300 24,000 229,000 Au Eq(4) Ozs 305,000 95,000 74,000 Capital Cost US$(x000) $ 54,200 $ 34,030 $ 17,180 Sustaining Capital US$(x000) $ 5,600 $ 8,030 $ 1,720 Operating Cost Site - C1 US$/tonne $ 47.53 $ 61.85 $ 34.10 Metal Prices Gold Price US$/oz $ 1,325 $ 1,325 $ 1,325 Copper Price US$/lb $ 3.00 N/A N/A Silver Price US$/oz $ 17.00 $ 17.00 $ 17.00 PRE-TAX Cash Flow US$(x000) $ 139,710 $ 31,160 $ 29,360 NPV @8% US$(x000) $ 83,820 $ 20,670 $ 19,470 IRR % 34.1 % 37.8 % 37.4 % POST-TAX Cash Flow LOM US$ (x000) $ 97,700 $ 20,615 $ 20,890 NPV @8% US$ (x000) $ 56,660 $ 13,020 $ 13,180 IRR % 28.4 % 28.6 % 30.1 % OTHER METRICS Payback Years 3.0 1.9 2.4 C1 Op Cost US$/oz Au $ 412 $ 420 $ 465 AISC US$/oz Au $ 620 $ 642 $ 649

