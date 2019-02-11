Corporate update to share holders

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada / TheNewswire / Feb 11, 2019 - Global Li-Ion Graphite Corp. ("Global Li-Ion" or, the "Company") (CSE: LION) would like to take this opportunity to update its shareholders and interested parties. Since listing, the Company has been pursuing its objective of becoming a major supplier of Graphite to the rapidly expanding energy storage industry which is expected to see significant growth in demand in the coming years.

Ambato-Arana Graphite Mine, Madagascar

The Company continues to make very significant progress in our understanding and knowledge of the past producing Ambato-Arana Graphite Project in Madagascar. The Company completed the purchase and transfer of a 100% interest in the Ambato Project and is focused on working with Pascal Marchand M.Sc. P. Geol to complete the updated environmental study and prepare the detailed license development plan which is needed to achieve putting the project back into economic production. We have acquired and verified a substantial amount of historical data including recently recovered historic data on over 400 auger drill holes on the project that indicates the presence of substantial graphite mineralization, which will be instrumental in the implementation of the upcoming confirmation work program and mine plan completion.

Pascal is a Franco-Canadian geologist based in Madagascar with over 25 year's highly relevant experience including the exploration and appraisal of mineralisation of graphite. He is a member of the Ordre des Geologues du Quebec. Mr. Marchand holds degrees in geology including MSc's from Laval University and from the University of Nancy and a BSc from the University of Besancon. He has worked throughout Madagascar and, in addition to geological expertise, is fully conversant with Malagasy mining law, and environmental and social regulations.

BEGO

The Company is working with CSU to complete phase Three scalability testing of its proprietary patented BEGO process that converts Graphite to Graphene. We are hopeful to have a commercially viable solution to the BEGO process this year.

BEGO, an acronym for Bio Electro Chemical Graphene Oxide (GO), is the only known bio electro chemical process used to make Graphene Oxide. The BEGO process is a low impact, eco friendly, cost effective, peer reviewed, PCT patent pending process that uses naturally occurring microbes to exfoliate Graphene Oxide from graphite.

Chedic Graphite Mine, Nevada

The Company has completed phase one auger and core drilling on the Chedic property. The results as reported previously showed that graphite mineralization was encountered in multiple lenses in each of the holes over the 500m length of the geophysical conductor target. It was also recognized that there was a greater loss of material in the diamond drilling method versus recirculation method and there fore future drilling would utilize this method of drilling.

Neuron Graphite Project, Manitoba

The Neuron Graphite Project is an exciting high-grade graphite discovery located near the Nickel-Copper-Cobalt PGE mining centre of Thompson, Manitoba. The company has applied for and made a presentation in support of work permits to continue the work of exploring the size of discovery and with the goal of determining its economic potential. The program is designed to further test and delineate the Callinex 2014 drill program which intersected a 4.1meter section grading 60.38 % carbon graphite included in a 56.0meter intersection grading 5.91% carbon content (Callinex news release April 24, 2014). Coarse flake graphite ranging from 100 um (micrometers) to 2000 um (1000 um = 1mm) was reported. The program would also enable the use of state-of-the-art borehole geophysical surveys to look for deeper and nearby mineralization not visible in previous airborne surveys. Management is patiently waiting for receipt of exploration drill permits.

General Corporate Matters

The Company announced on Feb 8th, 2019 that it has arranged a strategic Non-brokered Private placement of $600,000 Dollars, management believes that the placement will close this week. LION continues to evaluate opportunities in the Graphite space and is excited to execute on its plan in becoming a significant supplier of Graphite to the Energy Storage industry.

Further information about Global Li-Ion is available under its profile on the SEDAR website, www.sedar.com, on the CSE website, www.thecse.com, and the Company's website, www.globalli-iongraphite.com.

