Bonterra Announces Appointment of Akiba Leisman as New Director

VAL D'OR, QC, Feb. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - BonTerra Resources Inc. (TSX.V-BTR, US: BONXF, FSE: 9BR1) ("Bonterra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Akiba Leisman to the Board of Directors of Bonterra.

"We are pleased to welcome Akiba to Bonterra's Board of Directors" stated Greg Gibson, Chairman and interim CEO. "Akiba brings a wealth of experience to the board in the sectors of capital markets and mine finance."

Akiba Leisman co-founded and serves as the CEO of Sailfish Royalty Corp. Previously, Mr. Leisman was Executive Chairman and Interim CEO of Marlin Gold Mining Ltd. (now Mako Mining Corp.), leading the company through the spinout of Sailfish and the merger of Marlin with Golden Reign Resources Ltd. to form Mako Mining Corp. Mr. Leisman is also a consultant at Wexford Capital LP where he oversees the precious metals public and private equity portfolios. Prior to consulting for Wexford, he was a Senior Analyst at Red Kite Capital Management for the Mine Finance funds where he was responsible for senior secured investments on metal mining assets. Previously, he was an Associate at Standard Bank working in the Structured Commodity Products and Mine Finance groups. Mr. Leisman has an MBA from New York University, and a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Carnegie Mellon University.

