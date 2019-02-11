Zimtu Capital Corp. Announces Equity Holding Dimension Five Technologies Inc. to Commence Trading

VANCOUVER, February 11, 2019 - Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSXv: ZC; FSE: ZCT1) (the "Company" or "Zimtu") is pleased to announce that equity holding Dimension Five Technologies Inc. ("Dimension Five") will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange at the market open on Tuesday February 12, 2019, under the symbol "DFT".

Zimtu holds 6,000,000 common shares of Dimension Five representing approximately 21.37% of the total 28,078,001 issued and outstanding common shares.

Dimension Five Technologies Inc., is currently developing a new investing platform that helps connect early stage companies with investors. Over time, the Company also intends to focus on developing, marketing and acquiring other software in the investment and financial technology sector. Additional information on Dimension Five is available on the company's website at http://www.dimensionfive.ca.

Zimtu has been an active supporter of Dimension Five since its formation and will continue to support the company as it moves forward. Zimtu's involvement with Dimension Five is consistent with the Company's strategy of incubating and supporting companies to build value for shareholders.

Zimtu is currently incubating a new mineral exploration company named Core Assets Corp. Core will focus on mineral exploration for gold, copper and other precious metals in northern British Columbia (see news release dated December 10, 2018).

Zimtu also provides its ZimtuADVANTAGE program and mineral property advisory services helping connect companies to properties of interest. ZimtuADVANTAGE is a program designed to provide opportunities, guidance, cost savings and assistance to clients covering multiple aspects of being a public company.

About Zimtu Capital Corp.

Zimtu Capital is a public investment issuer that invests in, incubates and grows natural resource companies. The company also provides mineral property project generation and advisory services helping to connect companies to properties of interest.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information which is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements in this press release include that Dimension Five will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange and that Zimtu Capital Corp. will continue to support Dimension Five in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Risks that could change or prevent these statements from coming to fruition include that Dimension Five may not receive all regulatory approvals for listing its shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The forward-looking information contained herein is given as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

