Detour Gold and Paulson Announce Dismissal of Court Action

11.02.2019  |  CNW

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2019 - Detour Gold Corp. (TSX: DGC) ("Detour Gold" or the "Company") and Paulson & Co. Inc. ("Paulson") announce that both parties have agreed to a dismissal of the Court Action that Detour Gold issued on July 24, 2018. As part of the agreement, both parties have agreed to provide releases of certain claims in respect of the proxy contest, complaints made by the Company to Staff of the Ontario Securities Commission, the Court Action and Paulson's claim for reimbursement of costs.

"We are happy to settle the last remaining item from the proxy contest, which allows Detour Gold's Board to focus on creating value for shareholders," said John Paulson.

"With this settlement, the Board has put the proxy fight behind us and is laser focused on improving the performance and value of this long-life, valuable asset", said James Gowans, Chairman of Detour Gold.

Contact Details

For further information, please contact:

Bill Williams, Interim CEO

Laurie Gaborit, VP Investor Relations          

Detour Gold Corp. 

Detour Gold Corp.

Tel: 416-304-0800

Tel: 416-304-0581             


Marcelo Kim, Partner

Paulson & Co. Inc.

Tel: 212-956-2221

 

SOURCE Detour Gold



Contact
Detour Gold Corp.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.detourgold.com


