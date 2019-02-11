Intermin Resources Limited: Resources Rising Stars Investor Presentation

Perth, Australia - Intermin Resources Ltd. (ASX:IRC) (FRA:I6R) provides the Resources Rising Stars Investor Presentation.Intermin Summary:- High quality gold projects in the heart of the WA goldfields- 100% ownership of 890km2on Bardoc, Abattoir, Ida, Kunanalling, Menzies and Zuleika shear zones- JORC 2012 Resource of 609,600oz grading 2.05g/t- Pipeline of development projects, with the Teal gold mine recently completed generating cash to fund organic growth- Significant resource growth and new discovery potential with walk up drill targets for drilling in 2019- Assets close to infrastructure, services and labour- High grade open cut and underground potential- Significant opportunity for further consolidation at asset and corporate levelTo view the presentation, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/WKIM2R67





About Intermin Resources Limited:



Intermin Resources Ltd. (ASX:IRC) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.



Intermin is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.



Intermin has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.





Source:



Intermin Resources Ltd.





Contact:

Jon Price Managing Director Tel: +61-8-9386-9534 E: jon.price@intermin.com.au Michael Vaughan Media Relations - Fivemark Partners Tel: +61-422-602-720 E: michael.vaughan@fivemark.com.au