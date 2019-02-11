Intermin Resources Limited: Resources Rising Stars Investor Presentation
Intermin Summary:
- High quality gold projects in the heart of the WA goldfields
- 100% ownership of 890km2on Bardoc, Abattoir, Ida, Kunanalling, Menzies and Zuleika shear zones
- JORC 2012 Resource of 609,600oz grading 2.05g/t
- Pipeline of development projects, with the Teal gold mine recently completed generating cash to fund organic growth
- Significant resource growth and new discovery potential with walk up drill targets for drilling in 2019
- Assets close to infrastructure, services and labour
- High grade open cut and underground potential
- Significant opportunity for further consolidation at asset and corporate level
About Intermin Resources Limited:
Intermin Resources Ltd. (ASX:IRC) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.
Intermin is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.
Intermin has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.
