Doubleview Capital Completes Airborne Geophysical Survey of Red Spring Property

VANCOUVER, February 12, 2019 - Doubleview Capital Corp. ("Doubleview") (TSX-V: DBV, FRANKFURT: 1D4, OTC: DBLVF) is pleased to announce that an 88 km airborne VTEMTM geophysical field survey has been completed at its Red Spring copper-silver-zinc-gold property located north of Smithers, British Columbia.

MuchoCobre Resources Ltd. ("MuchoCobre") holds an option to acquire a 60% interest in the Red Spring property and has contracted Geotech Airborne Geophysical Surveys ("Geotech") of Aurora, Ontario to complete a detailed helicopter-borne Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM™) and Aeromagnetic geophysical survey of the property. The physical 88 km line survey has been completed and data will be processed by Geotech technical team. The joint geological team of Doubleview and MuchoCobre will conduct geological interpretations.

The geophysical information will supplement the existing database and guide further exploration, including drilling. Doubleview has been granted a multi-year area-based permit to establish a temporary camp and 20 diamond drill sites.

Doubleview's Red Spring property, located 120 km north of Smithers, British Columbia, is a "red bed" type copper-silver-zinc-gold deposit hosted by carbonate-rich horizons interbedded in mixed sedimentary and volcanic strata. Since 2012 Doubleview has conducted a series of geological and geochemical surveys of the property and has outlined 1800 metres by 850 metres mineralization target area of copper, silver, zinc and gold, where historic shallow drill holes intersected strong copper and silver values, including 0.54% copper and 0.61 oz/t silver over 136 feet.

Qualified Person

Erik A. Ostensoe, P. Geo., a consulting geologist and Doubleview's Qualified Person with respect to the Hat Project as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release. He is not independent of Doubleview as he is a shareholder, holds a small NSR interest in the Hat Project and co-vendor of the Red Spring Property.

About Doubleview Capital Corp.

Doubleview Capital Corp., a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange [TSX-V: DBV], [OTCBB: DBLVF], [GER: A1W038], [Frankfurt: 1D4]. Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia. Doubleview's flagship the Hat Gold-Copper Property has an Option Agreement with HudBay Minerals Inc. who is carrying out exploration to further the project towards a feasibility study and to earn a cumulative interest of 65%.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Farshad Shirvani, President & Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contact:

Doubleview Capital Corp.

409 Granville St., Suite #880

Vancouver, BC V6C 1T2

Farshad Shirvani, President & CEO

T: (604) 678-9587

E: corporate@doubleview.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Doubleview cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Doubleview's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Doubleview's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Doubleview undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Doubleview Capital Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/535049/Doubleview-Capital-Completes-Airborne-Geophysical-Survey-of-Red-Spring-Property