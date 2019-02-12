Crystal Peak Minerals Provides Update On Its Environmental Impact Statement

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2019 - Crystal Peak Minerals Inc. (Crystal Peak or the Company) (TSXV: CPM, OTCQX: CPMMF) is pleased to provide an update on the permitting process for its Sevier Playa Potash Project (the Project) located in southwestern Utah. Following the restoration of government services, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) notified the Company that the public comment period for the draft environmental impact statement (DEIS) had closed on January 14, 2019 consistent with the Federal Register Notice published November 30, 2018. This close of the comment period is in accordance with the requirements of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), the Council on Environmental Quality regulations for implementing NEPA, and other governing policies.



The BLM received fewer than ten comment letters including one that was submitted by Crystal Peak. The BLM will consider and respond to the comments in the final environmental impact statement.

John Mansanti, Chief Executive Officer of Crystal Peak, said; “Completion of this public input period is an important milestone for us. We are encouraged by the low volume of comments that will require BLM’s consideration and response. We are further encouraged and more confident in our earlier schedule projections regarding receipt of Notice to Proceed.”

Earlier, Crystal Peak released a timeline indicating that the Notice to Proceed was expected in Q4 2019 and, pending funding, anticipated a start of construction shortly thereafter. The close of the public comment period is in keeping with this timeline.

Crystal Peak is focused on the production of premium-priced specialty fertilizers such as sulfate of potash. The Company controls, directly, or through agreement, mineral leases on more than 124,000 acres on the Sevier Playa in Millard County, Utah. With a brine mineral resource known to contain potassium, magnesium, sulfate, and other beneficial minerals, Crystal Peak is targeting the production of specialty fertilizers and associated products through the use of brine extraction and a cost-effective solar evaporation process. Sulfate of Potash (SOP) and other specialty fertilizers are used in the production of high value, chloride-sensitive crops such as tree nuts, fruits, and vegetables.

