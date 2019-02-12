Cartier Cuts 10.6 g/t Au over 6.0 m in New Zone 5NE at Chimo Mine

Highlights:



Zones 5NE-5M4





These results from Zone 5NE are the best from Cartier drilling on the project considering the high grades factored over the core lengths that were intercepted.

Phase II drilling is underway and Phase III will test the extensions of the new Zone 5NE.

VAL-D’OR, Quebec, Feb. 12, 2019 -- Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX-V: ECR) ("Cartier") reports drill results grading 10.6 g/t Au over 6.0 m included within 4.5 g/t Au over 21.0 m both included within a 57.0 m section grading 2.5 g/t Au. As well, a section grading 7.5 g/t Au over 4.0 m is included within a 13.0 m section grading 3.2 g/t Au (FIGURE). All of these results are in the Zone 5NE of the Chimo Mine property, located 45 km east of Val-d'Or.

The new results, which are situated at a depth of 650 m, are in addition to: 12.4 g/t Au over 5.0 m included within 5.9 g/t Au over 12.0 m (FIGURE), recently reported by Cartier, and within a 100-m radius of the new results. The potential of this area is open in all directions. Zone 5NE is located only 25 m from the 5M4 Zone and 450 m from the existing underground infrastructure at this depth (FIGURE).

« The results recently obtained from Zones 5NE and 5M4 will monopolize the first part of the Phase III drill program in order to explore the continuity of the zones » commented Philippe Cloutier, President and CEO.

The details of the new results received from the laboratory are as follows:

Drill Hole From

(m) To

(m) Length (m) Au

(g/t) Gold Zone Gold Structure CH18-52A1E 702.0 708.0 6.0 10.6 5NE 5N Included within 702.0 723.0 21.0 4.5 Included within 698.0 755.0 57.0 2.5 CH18-52A1 720.0 724.0 4.0 7.5 Included within 711.0 724.0 13.0 3.2 Included within 702.9 754.5 51.6 1.6 CH18-52A1E 777.8 778.5 0.7 33.0 5M4 5M Included within 777.8 798.6 20.8 2.4 CH18-52A1 798.5 799.0 0.5 12.6 Included within 774.0 799.8 25.8 1.0

Lengths are expressed along drill core axis. The true thickness was not determined.

The Phase II drill program currently underway is focused on testing the potential of 7 peripheral gold zones to the main cluster of Zones 5. This program consists of 40 drill holes totaling 15,000 m.

The reader should view the YouTube VIDEO, available on Cartier’s website. The 3D video helps visualize the different gold-bearing structures on the Chimo Mine property as well as key components that are the mine infrastructures, the gold-bearing zones, the gold intersection areas left unmined as well as the main targets of the ongoing drill program.

Chimo Mine Project Highlights

The Chimo Mine produced 379,012 ounces of gold (MERN DV 85-05 to DV-97-01).

Cartier owns 100% interests of the property.

Year-round access by road, proximal to custom mills.

Gold mineralized material was mined intermittently from 14 zones by 3 different producers.

Mine infrastructure consists of a network of drifts distributed on 19 levels, connected by a 3-compartment shaft 965 m deep. The headframe and surface facilities were dismantled in 2008 but the electrical line and the sand pit are still present.

A 105-hole drill program totaling 45,000 m (Phases I and II) has been underway since July 2017.

About Cartier

Cartier Resources was founded in 2006 and is based out of Val-d'Or, Quebec. Quebec has consistently ranked high as one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world primarily based on its mineral rich geology, attractive tax environment, and pro-mining government. In 2017, the Fraser Institute again ranked Quebec as one of the best jurisdictions in the world for investment attractiveness.

Cartier Investment Highlights

The Corporation has a strong cash position with over $7.5M in the bank and important corporate and institutional investors including Agnico Eagle Mines, JP Morgan UK and the Quebec investment funds.

Cartier’s strategy is to focus on gold projects that have an exploration potential for rapid expansion.

The Corporation holds a portfolio of exploration projects in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Quebec – one of the most prolific mining regions in the world - the commodity focus is gold.

The Corporation is focused on advancing its four key projects through drill programs. All of these projects were acquired at very reasonable valuations over the past few years. All of them are drill-ready with targets identified similar to the deposits that have been outlined on each project.

In 2019, an ongoing program of 105 holes totaling 45,000 m (Phases I and II) aims to test the extension of several gold mineralized zones on the Chimo Mine Project.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

All lengths, mentioned in this press release, were measured along the drill core. The NQ core samples are crushed up to 80% passing 8 mesh sieves and then pulverized up to 90% passing a 200-mesh sieve. Cartier inserts 5% of the number of samples in the form of certified standards and another 5% in the form of sterile samples to ensure quality control. The samples are analyzed at the Techni-Lab laboratory (Actlabs), located in Ste-Germaine-Boulé, Quebec. The 50 g pulps are analyzed by fire assay and atomic absorption. For samples containing visible gold, 1,000 g of rock are directly analyzed by the "Metallic Sieve" method.

The scientific and/or technical information presented in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Gaétan Lavallière, P. Geo., Ph. D. and Vice President for Cartier Resources. Mr. Lavallière is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

For more information, please contact:

Philippe Cloutier, P.Geo.

President and CEO

Telephone: 819 856-0512

philippe.cloutier@ressourcescartier.com

www.ressourcescartier.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulatory services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e7105112-b1e1-4110-aabd-67ce53904d5f