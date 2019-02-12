Century Announces Filing of Third Quarter Financial Results, Management Discussion and Analysis

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. NEWS AGENCIES

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2019 - Century Global Commodities Corp. (“Century” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has filed its condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the third fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the related management discussion and analysis (“MD&A”). Copies of these documents are available under Century’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and will be posted on Century’s website at www.centuryglobal.ca.

As at December 31, 2018 the Company reported substantial working capital of C$20.5 million, comprised of cash, bank deposits and an investment portfolio of C$9.7 million (not tied to any funding commitment for any project development), accounts receivables and other current assets of C$12.8 million, and accounts payable of C$2.0 million.

During the third quarter of the fiscal year 2018-2019, the iron ore market moved steadily higher and is trading between mid- US$80/t to US$90/t (DMT, 62% Fe, CFR China) in early February, 2019. Futures, with delivery before the end of the March quarter 2019, are trading at high- US$80/t range. We believe it is prudent to continue our market observer position, while maintaining a small, lean mining team ready to advance our iron ore projects rapidly when the market recovers adequately.

On June 20, 2018, the Company announced the planning of spin-out transaction (the “Spin-out Transaction”) whereby a portion of the shares of its wholly owned subsidiary, Century Metals Inc. (“Century Metals”), will be distributed pro-rata to shareholders of Century, by way of a dividend-in-kind. In advance of the Spin-out Transaction, Century Metals has completed a series of Special Warrant Private Placements. The initial subscription for 4,531,999 Special Warrants for gross proceeds of approximately $271,920 was closed on July 9, 2018. The second tranche of an additional 1,263,000 Special Warrants for gross proceeds of $75,780 was also closed on September 7, 2018. Due to popular demand, the third tranche of a further 1,267,000 Special Warrants for aggregate proceeds of $76,020 was closed on November 2, 2018. In total, Century Metals has issued 7,061,999 Special Warrants for aggregate proceeds of approximately $423,720. Certain subscribers of Special Warrants have agreed to voluntary escrow their Special Warrant Shares upon conversion of the Special Warrants with 25% of the Special Warrant Shares released to them upon the listing of the common shares of Century Metals on the TSX Venture Exchange with an additional 25% becoming available every four months. Subject to regulatory approvals of the listing of Century Metals common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange, the Spin-out Transaction is expected to be completed during the fourth quarter of Century’s 2018-19 fiscal year.

The third quarter was another record-breaking quarter for the Company’s food segment, delivering nearly $1.65 million in sales (compared with $841,660 in the same quarter of 2017-18) representing close to 96% growth year over year, 21% growth over last quarter, and delivering a gross margin of 29.6%. The Hong Kong food distribution is now very well established and is currently the substantial contributor to the performance of the Food segment. Not only did it make a positive contribution after direct costs in the quarter, it began to make a net profit after all overhead allocations. As business volumes continue to grow for the segment, we expect this operation to deliver positive net income and cash flow.

Century Global Commodities Corp. (TSX:CNT) is building shareholder value through existing and entrepreneurial business units that meet continuing and growing demand from China, the largest market in human history.

With Baowu and Minmetals, both Global Fortune 500 companies, as Chinese strategic partners, Century owns one of the largest iron ore mineral resource bases in the world, across five projects in Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador. Joyce Lake, a direct shipping iron ore (“DSO”) project in Newfoundland and Labrador, is our most advanced project. It has completed feasibility and permitting studies and can be brought to production within approximately 30 months. We are maintaining our properties ready for advancement after a return to sustained higher iron ore prices.

Century is monitoring investment and acquisition opportunities in the base and precious metals sector. When the right opportunity presents itself, our strong balance sheet will allow us to invest or acquire cost-effective assets during the low base and precious metal price cycle, positioning ourselves for gains when the market improves.

Quality food products sourced from advanced countries are in great demand from the quickly-growing middle class in China. The emphasis is on the need for safe, high-quality food products. Century has established a professional marketing team and built a distribution system to serve Hong Kong and eventually all of China. With a successful local partner, Century is now operating small pilot restaurant stores in China.

