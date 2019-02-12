LiCo Energy Reports on Additinal Assay Results from its Ontario Cobalt Exploration Program

Vancouver, February 12, 2019 - LiCo Energy Metals Inc. ("the Company" or "LiCo") TSXV: LIC, OTCQB: WCTXF is pleased to provide interim assay results from drill holes GB18-22 to GB18-30, drilled on its Glencore Bucke Cobalt Property (Cobalt, Ontario, Canada).

During the late fall of 2018, the Company completed a total of 4,272 m / 14,016 ft. of diamond drilling in 33 holes on both the Glencore-Bucke and Teledyne Cobalt Properties: 2,559 m / 8,396 ft. were completed in 24 drill holes on the Glencore Bucke Property, and 1,713 m / 5,620 ft. in 9 drill holes on the Teledyne Cobalt Property.

On the Glencore-Bucke Property, drill holes GB18-22 to GB18-30 tested the Northwest and Main Zones with the intent of intersecting mineralized zones along strike and vertically above and below previous intersections reported in the Company's 2017 drilling program on the same properties.

Highlights from diamond drill holes GB18-22 to GB18-30 include:

- GB18-26 0.29 % Co over 0.25 m from 79.25 to 79.50 m. - GB18-27 0.47 % Co, 33.1 ppm Ag, 0.82% Cu over 2.33 m from 94.42 to 96.75 m, including 1.3% Co, 65.8 ppm Ag, 0.97% Cu over 0.83 m from 94.42 to 95.25 m. - GB18-29 1.28% Cu over 3.75 m from 61.75 to 65.50 m, including 0.24% Co, 0.43% Cu from 63.00 to 63.40 m. - GB18-30 0.70 % Co over 0.50 m from 40.00 to 40.50 m.

The results for diamond drill holes GB18-23 to GB18-30 are summarized below in Tables 1 and 2. There were no significant results for drill hole GB18-22.

Table 1: Summary of Diamond Drill Results

DDH From (m) To (m) Core length (m) Co (ppm) Ag (ppm) Cu (ppm) Zn (ppm) Pb (ppm) GB18-23 50.8 51.15 0.35 669 4.6 13300 257 56 GB18-24 44 46 2.00 50 12.6 1000 15450 10750 57.9 58.3 0.40 205 31.2 9200 262 65 GB18-25 24.4 24.6 0.20 607 7.1 13000 31 22 35.3 35.6 0.30 140 121 12600 67 2 51.7 52.72 1.02 418 33 7320 194 543 65.35 67.2 1.85 134 14 756 37489 11373 76 76.5 0.50 151 27.7 11200 1250 2090 82.8 83.5 0.70 208 89.3 18400 1340 364 GB18-26 79.25 79.5 0.25 2890 18.1 859 70 180 GB18-27 94.42 96.75 2.33 4701 33.1 8156 582 2105 incl. 94.42 95.25 0.83 13000 65.8 9720 192 5000 GB18-28 58 59.25 1.25 343 14.3 5068 470 672 71.5 72 0.50 80 13.4 1110 12100 13600 GB18-29 60.5 69 8.50 318 13.2 7065 6070 4197 incl. 61.75 65.5 3.75 572 14.9 12758 292 119 incl. 63 63.4 0.40 2430 10.9 4300 68 144 GB18-30 40 40.5 0.50 7030 0.7 20 43 6 44.5 45 0.50 1940 1.1 74 43 9

Note: Intervals reported in Table 1 represent core lengths and not true widths.

Table 2: Drill hole Collar Information

DDH Easting Northing Azimuth Dip GB18-22 604444.10 5252142.96 270 -45 GB18-23 604483.40 5252145.01 270 -45 GB18-24 604484.05 5252132.50 270 -45 GB18-25 604495.03 5252132.90 270 -45 GB18-26 604516.25 5252134.03 270 -45 GB18-27 604507.06 5252121.08 270 -45 GB18-28 604536.62 5252109.64 270 -60 GB18-29 604538.06 5252097.52 270 -60 GB18-30 604531.85 5252070.18 270 -45

QA/QC Program

LiCo Energy Metals Inc. has implemented a quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) program for both the Glencore-Bucke and Teledyne Property drill programs.

Diamond drill cores were logged, and where marked for sampling, split in half, with one half placed in a labelled sample bag, and the remaining half placed back into the core tray and stored in a secured compound. A blank and a standard were inserted in the assay sampling sequence at every 26th and 27th place respectively. All samples were shipped to Activation Laboratories in Ancaster, Ontario. Each sample was coarsely crushed and a 250 g aliquot is then pulverized and made ready for analysis. A 0.25g portion of the pulverised material is digested with a near total digestion (4 acid) and then analyzed using an ICP. QC for the digestion is 14% for each batch, 5 method reagent blanks, 10 in-house controls, 10 samples duplicates, and 8 certified reference materials. An additional 13% QC is performed as part of the instrumental analysis to ensure quality in the areas of instrumental drift. If over limits for Cu, Pb, Zn, and Co are encountered, a sodium peroxide fusion, acid dissolution followed by ICP-OES is completed. Where Ag over limits, a four-acid digestion is completed followed by ICP-OES.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Joerg Kleinboeck, P.Geo., an independent consulting geologist and a qualified person as defined in NI 43-101.

About LiCo Energy Metals: https://licoenergymetals.com/

LiCo Energy Metals Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company whose primary listing is on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's focus is directed towards exploration for high value metals integral to the manufacture of lithium ion batteries.

Ontario Cobalt Properties: The Company has entered into an Option Agreement with Surge Exploration Inc. ("Surge") whereby Surge can earn an undivided 60% interest in the Glencore Bucke and the Teledyne Cobalt Properties, located in Cobalt Ontario, subject to certain cash, share and exploration payments to LiCo. Upon Surge having exercised the Option, Surge will have earned an undivided 60% interest in the Cobalt Properties, and the parties will enter into a Commercially Reasonable and Definitive Joint Venture Agreement.

LiCo has received an independent third-party fairness opinion from an experienced and qualified P.Geo. relating to the Cobalt Properties. The fairness opinion confirms and concludes the terms of the Option Agreement between the Company and Surge is fair to the shareholders of the Company.

Chile Purickuta Lithium Project:

The Purickuta Project is located within Salar de Atacama, a salt flat encompassing 3,000 km2, being about 100 km long, 80 km wide and home to approximately 37% of the worlds Lithium production. The property of 160 hectares is enveloped by a concession owned by Sociedad Quimica y Minera ("SQM") and lies, significantly, within a few kilometers of the property of CORFO (the Chilean Economic Development Agency) where its leases to both SQM and Albermarle's Rockwood Lithium Corp. Together these two companies have combined production of over 62,000 tonnes of LCE (Lithium Carbonate Equivalent) annually making up 100% of Chile's current lithium output. The unique characteristics of Salar de Atacama make finished lithium carbonate easier and cheaper to produce than any of its peer group globally.

The Purickuta Property is currently under Force Majeure as mentioned in previous news releases.

Nevada Black Rock Desert Lithium Project:

The Company has entered into an option agreement whereby the Company may earn an undivided 100% interest, subject to a 3% NSR, in the Black Rock Desert Lithium Project in southwest Black Rock Desert, Washoe County, Nevada.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Rick Wilson"

Rick Wilson, President &CEO

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information:

This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements.

