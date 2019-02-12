Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
LiCo Energy Reports on Additinal Assay Results from its Ontario Cobalt Exploration Program

12.02.2019  |  The Newswire
Vancouver, February 12, 2019 - LiCo Energy Metals Inc. ("the Company" or "LiCo") TSXV: LIC, OTCQB: WCTXF is pleased to provide interim assay results from drill holes GB18-22 to GB18-30, drilled on its Glencore Bucke Cobalt Property (Cobalt, Ontario, Canada).

During the late fall of 2018, the Company completed a total of 4,272 m / 14,016 ft. of diamond drilling in 33 holes on both the Glencore-Bucke and Teledyne Cobalt Properties: 2,559 m / 8,396 ft. were completed in 24 drill holes on the Glencore Bucke Property, and 1,713 m / 5,620 ft. in 9 drill holes on the Teledyne Cobalt Property.

On the Glencore-Bucke Property, drill holes GB18-22 to GB18-30 tested the Northwest and Main Zones with the intent of intersecting mineralized zones along strike and vertically above and below previous intersections reported in the Company's 2017 drilling program on the same properties.

Highlights from diamond drill holes GB18-22 to GB18-30 include:

  • - GB18-26 0.29 % Co over 0.25 m from 79.25 to 79.50 m.

    - GB18-27 0.47 % Co, 33.1 ppm Ag, 0.82% Cu over 2.33 m from 94.42 to 96.75 m, including 1.3% Co, 65.8 ppm Ag, 0.97% Cu over 0.83 m from 94.42 to 95.25 m.

    - GB18-29 1.28% Cu over 3.75 m from 61.75 to 65.50 m, including 0.24% Co, 0.43% Cu from 63.00 to 63.40 m.

    - GB18-30 0.70 % Co over 0.50 m from 40.00 to 40.50 m.

The results for diamond drill holes GB18-23 to GB18-30 are summarized below in Tables 1 and 2. There were no significant results for drill hole GB18-22.

Table 1: Summary of Diamond Drill Results

DDH

From (m)

To (m)

Core length (m)

Co (ppm)

Ag (ppm)

Cu (ppm)

Zn (ppm)

Pb (ppm)

GB18-23

50.8

51.15

0.35

669

4.6

13300

257

56

GB18-24

44

46

2.00

50

12.6

1000

15450

10750

57.9

58.3

0.40

205

31.2

9200

262

65

GB18-25

24.4

24.6

0.20

607

7.1

13000

31

22

35.3

35.6

0.30

140

121

12600

67

2

51.7

52.72

1.02

418

33

7320

194

543

65.35

67.2

1.85

134

14

756

37489

11373

76

76.5

0.50

151

27.7

11200

1250

2090

82.8

83.5

0.70

208

89.3

18400

1340

364

GB18-26

79.25

79.5

0.25

2890

18.1

859

70

180

GB18-27

94.42

96.75

2.33

4701

33.1

8156

582

2105

incl.

94.42

95.25

0.83

13000

65.8

9720

192

5000

GB18-28

58

59.25

1.25

343

14.3

5068

470

672

71.5

72

0.50

80

13.4

1110

12100

13600

GB18-29

60.5

69

8.50

318

13.2

7065

6070

4197

incl.

61.75

65.5

3.75

572

14.9

12758

292

119

incl.

63

63.4

0.40

2430

10.9

4300

68

144

GB18-30

40

40.5

0.50

7030

0.7

20

43

6

44.5

45

0.50

1940

1.1

74

43

9

Note: Intervals reported in Table 1 represent core lengths and not true widths.

Table 2: Drill hole Collar Information

DDH

Easting

Northing

Azimuth

Dip

GB18-22

604444.10

5252142.96

270

-45

GB18-23

604483.40

5252145.01

270

-45

GB18-24

604484.05

5252132.50

270

-45

GB18-25

604495.03

5252132.90

270

-45

GB18-26

604516.25

5252134.03

270

-45

GB18-27

604507.06

5252121.08

270

-45

GB18-28

604536.62

5252109.64

270

-60

GB18-29

604538.06

5252097.52

270

-60

GB18-30

604531.85

5252070.18

270

-45

QA/QC Program

LiCo Energy Metals Inc. has implemented a quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) program for both the Glencore-Bucke and Teledyne Property drill programs.

Diamond drill cores were logged, and where marked for sampling, split in half, with one half placed in a labelled sample bag, and the remaining half placed back into the core tray and stored in a secured compound. A blank and a standard were inserted in the assay sampling sequence at every 26th and 27th place respectively. All samples were shipped to Activation Laboratories in Ancaster, Ontario. Each sample was coarsely crushed and a 250 g aliquot is then pulverized and made ready for analysis. A 0.25g portion of the pulverised material is digested with a near total digestion (4 acid) and then analyzed using an ICP. QC for the digestion is 14% for each batch, 5 method reagent blanks, 10 in-house controls, 10 samples duplicates, and 8 certified reference materials. An additional 13% QC is performed as part of the instrumental analysis to ensure quality in the areas of instrumental drift. If over limits for Cu, Pb, Zn, and Co are encountered, a sodium peroxide fusion, acid dissolution followed by ICP-OES is completed. Where Ag over limits, a four-acid digestion is completed followed by ICP-OES.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Joerg Kleinboeck, P.Geo., an independent consulting geologist and a qualified person as defined in NI 43-101.

About LiCo Energy Metals: https://licoenergymetals.com/

LiCo Energy Metals Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company whose primary listing is on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's focus is directed towards exploration for high value metals integral to the manufacture of lithium ion batteries.

Ontario Cobalt Properties: The Company has entered into an Option Agreement with Surge Exploration Inc. ("Surge") whereby Surge can earn an undivided 60% interest in the Glencore Bucke and the Teledyne Cobalt Properties, located in Cobalt Ontario, subject to certain cash, share and exploration payments to LiCo. Upon Surge having exercised the Option, Surge will have earned an undivided 60% interest in the Cobalt Properties, and the parties will enter into a Commercially Reasonable and Definitive Joint Venture Agreement.

LiCo has received an independent third-party fairness opinion from an experienced and qualified P.Geo. relating to the Cobalt Properties. The fairness opinion confirms and concludes the terms of the Option Agreement between the Company and Surge is fair to the shareholders of the Company.

Chile Purickuta Lithium Project:

The Purickuta Project is located within Salar de Atacama, a salt flat encompassing 3,000 km2, being about 100 km long, 80 km wide and home to approximately 37% of the worlds Lithium production. The property of 160 hectares is enveloped by a concession owned by Sociedad Quimica y Minera ("SQM") and lies, significantly, within a few kilometers of the property of CORFO (the Chilean Economic Development Agency) where its leases to both SQM and Albermarle's Rockwood Lithium Corp. Together these two companies have combined production of over 62,000 tonnes of LCE (Lithium Carbonate Equivalent) annually making up 100% of Chile's current lithium output. The unique characteristics of Salar de Atacama make finished lithium carbonate easier and cheaper to produce than any of its peer group globally.

The Purickuta Property is currently under Force Majeure as mentioned in previous news releases.

Nevada Black Rock Desert Lithium Project:

The Company has entered into an option agreement whereby the Company may earn an undivided 100% interest, subject to a 3% NSR, in the Black Rock Desert Lithium Project in southwest Black Rock Desert, Washoe County, Nevada.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Rick Wilson"

Rick Wilson, President &CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information:

This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements.

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.


LiCo Energy Metals Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.licoenergymetals.com


