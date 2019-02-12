Rare Element Resources Reports Successful Confirmation and Enhancement of its Proprietary Separation Technology

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (“RER” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: REEMF) is pleased to announce significant progress on the third-party testwork relating to its proprietary rare earth separation technology being conducted by Umwelt-und Ingenieurtechnik GmbH Dresden (“UIT”). UIT is an affiliate of Synchron, a significant shareholder of the Company. RER engaged UIT in April 2018 to validate and further enhance its proprietary rare earth element processing technology.

UIT’s program included the validation and enhancement of the Company’s hydrometallurgical recovery process for the physical upgrading of mined ore, counter-current acid leaching of the upgraded concentrates and oxalate precipitation of rare earth elements from the leachate. UIT, which has advanced mineral and materials research capabilities in Dresden, Germany, has reported that their test work successfully validated the Company’s proprietary technology and process flowsheet and identified additional opportunities for improvement.

The scope of the UIT work included the confirmation and enhancement of processes for the downstream separation of certain rare earth elements and compounds, particularly Neodymium-Praseodymium oxide (NdPr oxide). This important work was done using the Company’s proprietary solvent extraction technology with a limited number of solvent extraction and mixer-settler stages. UIT has reported that it was successful in optimizing the separation of NdPr oxide from +97% mixed rare earth oxide concentrate, derived from ore obtained at the Company’s Bear Lodge deposit in Wyoming.

RER is pleased to now move forward with a pilot plant campaign to verify, at scale, all process steps from the hydrometallurgical process through the final separation of NdPr oxide. The pilot plant campaign is expected to occur during the first 9 months of 2019.

Randall J. Scott, President and CEO of Rare Element, stated, “We are very encouraged with the testwork results and have board approval for a path forward to complete a pilot scale confirmation and optimization of our proprietary technology for the separation and production of market-ready NdPr oxide. Bear Lodge remains one of the highest-grade Nd and Pr rare earth resources in the world and is well positioned to take advantage of the continued rapid growth in permanent magnet manufacturing, especially for application in electric vehicles. Furthermore, this technology, coupled with the favorable attributes of the Bear Lodge deposit including its location in Wyoming, is expected to provide capital and operating cost benefits.”

During 2018, the Company additionally updated its environmental baseline data at the Bear Lodge Project, specifically the proposed Bull Hill Mine and the nearby Upton Hydrometallurgical Plant site. This work included a hydrological evaluation, re-activation of the two meteorological stations, wildlife monitoring, and vegetation surveys. These environmental studies will provide additional support to the permitting and licensing of the Bear Lodge Project which is currently on hold pending completion and evaluation of the UIT pilot plant campaign.

Synchron and its affiliated General Atomics companies are a privately held group of companies engaged in advanced research, technology, products and systems for the energy and defense sectors.

Rare Element Resources Ltd. is a publicly traded, strategic materials company focused on delivering rare earth products for technology, energy and defense applications by advancing the Bear Lodge Critical Rare Earth Project in northeast Wyoming. Bear Lodge is a significant mineralized district containing many of the less common, more valuable, critical rare earths that are essential for high-strength permanent magnets, electronics, fiber optics, laser systems for health and defense, as well as many evolving technologies like hybrid cars, solar panels and wind turbines.

