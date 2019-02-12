Buffalo Coal Corp.: Appointment of Interim Chief Executive Officer

Toronto, February 12, 2019 - Buffalo Coal Corp. (TSXV: BUF) (JSE: BUC) ("Buffalo Coal" or "the Company") shareholders are referred to the announcement, dated February 12, 2019, which advised shareholders of the resignation of Rowan Karstel as the chief executive officer ("CEO") of the company, effective from February 11, 2019.

The board of directors of Buffalo Coal ("the Board") is finalizing the process of identifying and appointing a successor to Rowan. As an interim measure, the Board has taken the decision to appoint Emma Oosthuizen, the current chief financial officer ("CFO") of Buffalo Coal as interim CEO from February 11, 2019 until a new CEO is appointed.







Emma joined Buffalo Coal in March 2018 as VP: Finance and was subsequently appointed as CFO of Buffalo Coal. The Board is confident that Buffalo Coal, under the leadership of Emma and the existing management team, will continue to focus on executing the Company's strategy.







About Buffalo Coal







Buffalo is a coal producer in southern Africa. It holds a majority interest in two operating mines through its 100% interest in Buffalo Coal Dundee, a South African company which has a 70% interest in Zinoju. Zinoju holds a 100% interest in the Magdalena bituminous mine and the Aviemore anthracite mine in South Africa. Buffalo has an experienced coal-focused management team.







