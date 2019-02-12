European Electric Strengthens Advisory Board as it Plans to Assess Processing Options for Skroska

VANCOUVER, Feb. 12, 2019 - European Electric Metals Inc. (TSXV-EVX) (“EVX” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Dr. David Dreisinger to its Advisory Board. Dr. Dreisinger is a full professor and chairholder of the Hydrometallurgy Chair at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver. He has been extensively involved as a process consultant in industrial research programs with metallurgical companies. He has participated in 21 U.S. patents for work in the areas of pressure leaching, ion exchange, removal of impurities from process solutions, thiosulfate leaching, and leach-electrolysis treatment of copper recovery from sulfide ores. Among metallurgical processes he co-invented are the Sepon Copper process (Laos), the Mt Gordon Copper process (Australia), and the PLATSOL process (to be used in the US). He has published over 300 technical papers in journals and conference proceedings. Dr. Dreisinger serves on the board of a number of TSX listed companies including PolyMet Mining, Search Minerals, Euro Manganese and LeadFX.



Dr. Dreisinger’s appointment is timely as EVX moves to advance the Skroska Co-Ni project. Recent sampling of Skroska by the Company confirmed the presence of elevated cobalt of up to 0.48% in several blocks it sampled (see full results in the Company’s news release at http://www.europeanelectricmetals.com/news/display/index.php?content_id=99 ). EVX plans to conduct metallurgrical test works in the next few months to test the amenability of the Skroska mineralization to high pressure acid leach (HPAL) technology to recover both cobalt and nickel. The recovery of cobalt in addition to historical recovery of nickel in the processing of Skroska laterite mineralization can potentially enhance the viability of the project.



EVX Chief Executive Officer Fred Tejada states, “After having received and reported the assay results from our recent 174 sample program underground at Skroska, we are excited to now move forward to understand the metallurgical and mineral processing characteristics of the mineralization. While Skroska is a historically producing nickel laterite mine, the elevated cobalt levels identified by EVX present a new opportunity to unlock the value of the asset, potentially via direct shipping of mined material to a leaching facility. The addition of Dr. Dreisinger, an expert in this field, to our Advisory Board will be invaluable as we take these next important steps.”



Jose Mario Castelo Branco, EuroGeol, a Qualified Person within the meaning of Canadian National Instrument 43-101 and Chief Geologist of the Company, is responsible for the technical content of this news release.



About European Electric Metals Inc.



European Electric Metals Inc. is a Canadian public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ‘EVX’. A major shareholder of EVX is the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. The Company’s focus is on electrification themed projects in Europe. The goal of EVX is to become a major source of battery metals such as nickel, cobalt and copper, and the Company seeks to do so within safe, stable and logistically attractive European jurisdictions. The Company's projects are ideally located with excellent road, port and grid power availability, and near European countries that are poised to experience dramatic growth in the electric-vehicle-manufacturing industry. There is a strong electric vehicle battery-manufacturing industry within Europe with many more battery manufacturing projects in the pipeline that will require nickel and cobalt feed.



On behalf of the Company,



Fred Tejada, Chief Executive Officer and Director



Forward-Looking Statements. This news release contains “forward-looking” statements and information relating to the Company and Skroska are based on the beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Company management. Such statements reflect the current risks, uncertainties and assumptions related to certain factors including but not limited to, without limitations, exploration and development risks, expenditure and financing requirements, general economic conditions, changes in financial markets, the ability to properly and efficiently staff the Company’s operations, the sufficiency of working capital and funding for continued operations, title matters, community relations, operating hazards, political and economic factors, competitive factors, metal prices, relationships with vendors, governmental regulations and oversight, permitting, seasonality and weather, technological change, industry practices, and one-time events. Should any one or more risks or uncertainties materialize or change, or should any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and forward-looking statements may vary materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law.



