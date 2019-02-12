Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Globex to Drill New Gold Zones at Francoeur/Arntfield Property

12.02.2019  |  GlobeNewswire

ROUYN-NORANDA, Feb. 12, 2019 - Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International) is pleased to update shareholders on our recent work undertaken on the new 450 Gold Zone on our Francoeur/Arntfield Gold Mines property located approximately 18 km west of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec in Beauchastel Township (32D03).

On October 16, 2018, Globex announced the results of channel sampling undertaken on a new underexplored area of the property, the 450 Gold Zone.

# 10 Stripped Area
Samples Gold Grade and Horizontal Width Comments
29 801 to 29 810 7.04 g/t Au over 9.50 m (31.2 ft) Open to North
29 817 to 29 822 6.68 g/t Au over 5.40 m (17.7 ft) Open to South
29 827 to 29 831 2.08 g/t Au over 4.90 m (16.1 ft) ---
29 833 to 29 836 4.34 g/t Au over 5.05 m (16.6 ft) Open to North
The four sets of channel samples cover an east west strike length of approximately 26 m (85 ft). The mineralization is open in all directions.


# 12 Stripped Area
(Approximately 200 m east of stripped area #10 on a separate mineralized structure)
Samples Gold Grade and Horizontal Width Comments
29 872 to 29 876 4.47 g/t Au over 3.50 m (11.5 ft) Open to North
29 884 to 29 886 3.77 g/t Au over 1.85 m (6.1 ft) --

Following the receipt of these channel sample assays, Globex decided to undertake a 13.4 km IP Survey over a strike length of 1.2 km centered upon the newly unearthed 450 Gold Zone mineralization.

Of particular note from the survey results are several merging anomalies that coincide with the 450 Gold Zone. Several other anomalies were also delineated including one lengthy one at the northern limit of the grid which coincides with the South Shear Gold Zone (see press release dated December 6, 2017).

Globex has decided to undertake a drill program on the 450 Gold Zone and the corresponding IP anomalies. In addition, several holes will be drilled beneath the Main and South Shear Gold Zones in which previous shallow drilling and stripping outlined gold over the 350 metre strike length tested. The drilling permit has been received and a number of companies have been asked to bid on the work.

Other news:

Renforth Resources Inc. is currently drilling on Globex’s Parbec Gold property west of the large Canadian Malartic open pit gold mine. Globex has received, as a final option payment, $200,000 and a certificate for 250,000 Renforth shares. This is in addition to a 2,500,000 share payment and a 1% NSR in the New Alger Gold Mine Property, received as part of an extension afforded Renforth to complete option exploration expenditures at Parbec. Renforth’s drilling at Parbec continues to intersect significant gold values close to surface. Their latest press releases (January 29 and February 7, 2019) reported up to 11.56 g/t Au over 1.1 m and 24.62 g/t Au over 0.9 m respectively.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

We Seek Safe Harbour. Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 – 2(b)
CUSIP Number 379900 50 9
LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95
For further information, contact:
Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.
President & CEO
Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.
86, 14th Street
Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec Canada J9X 2J1
Tel.: 819.797.5242
Fax: 819.797.1470
info@globexmining.com
www.globexmining.com

Forward Looking Statements: Except for historical information, this news release may contain certain “forward looking statements”. These statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity and performance to be materially different from the expectations and projections of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (“Globex”). No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits Globex will derive therefrom. A more detailed discussion of the risks is available in the “Annual Information Form” filed by Globex on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.globexmining.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap