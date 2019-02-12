Sparton Resources Inc. Private Placement Financing

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2019 - Sparton Resources Inc. (TSXV.SRI) ("Sparton" or the "Company") announced today that it intends to enter into agreements for a private placement financing totalling up to $100,000 through the sale of up to 1,428,572 flow through shares to accredited investors.



Each Flow Through Common Share is priced at $0.07 and closing of the financing is expected on or before February 28, 2019.

Proceeds will be used for expenditures on the Company’s Canadian Exploration Program including current drilling activities on the Bruell Project in the Val D’Or East Quebec gold area.

Resale of the shares is subject to normal restrictions under TSX Venture Exchange Policy and the transaction is subject to final regulatory approval.

