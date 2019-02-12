"Heat Engine" May Link Growing Pipeline of Targets At Crystal Lake's Newmont Lake Project

VANCOUVER, Feb. 12, 2019 - Crystal Lake Mining Corporation (TSXV: CLM, the "Company" or "Crystal Lake") is pleased to provide an update on the latest understanding of the mineral system model for the variety of occurrences and exploration targets within the 430 sq. km Newmont Lake Project along the western flank of the Eskay Rift – one of the largest land packages in this prolific district.

Ongoing reinterpretation by Crystal Lake's technical team of historical and recent released data indicate the potential for a linkage between the historic Northwest gold zone, the Ken-Glacier-O'Neill mineral zone (KGO) approximately 3 km to the north, and other adjacent occurrences along this trend. These exploration targets show potential to host high-grade systems and may be genetically linked to a cluster of granitoid intrusions that comprise part of a "Heat Engine" along the Newmont Lake Graben structure in the heart of the property;

Within this geological framework, Crystal Lake has a focus on the discovery of mineral deposit types including but not limited to high-grade gold, copper-gold porphyry, skarn and volcanogenic massive sulphide types;

A total of 22 separate mineral occurrences have been outlined historically across the project area. Rapidly receding snowfields, advances in technology, and a much greater understanding of the regional geology leads the Crystal Lake team to believe that the Newmont Lake Project will emerge as a "jewel" of the Golden Triangle in 2019;

Crystal Lake looks forward to providing a series of updates including more results from last fall's programs, notably from the Company's first drilling at Burgundy Ridge and the Northwest zone, as the month progresses.

Dr. Peter Lightfoot, Technical Advisor for Crystal Lake who was part of the team responsible for the discovery of the Golden Triangle's first nickel-copper-rich massive sulphide system less than 15 km from the southern border of the Newmont Lake Project, commented: "There are vast tracts of unexplored and under-explored ground within the Newmont Lake Project to feed an already large pipeline of quality targets rarely seen on one property. Our mission is to focus on the targets we interpret to have the highest immediate potential. This has me and our discovery team extremely excited for 2019."

Crystal Lake has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Newmont Lake Project from Romios Gold Resources (TSXV: RG) - refer to September 24, 2018, and December 3, 2018, news releases.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Peter C. Lightfoot, P.Geo., a Qualified Person responsible for the scientific and technical information in this news release under National Instrument 43-101 standards.

About Crystal Lake Mining

Crystal Lake Mining is a Canadian-based junior exploration company focused on building shareholder value through high-grade discovery opportunities in British Columbia and Ontario. The Company has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Newmont Lake Project, one of the largest land packages among juniors in the broader Eskay region in the heart of Northwest B.C.'s Golden Triangle.

