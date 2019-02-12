Royal Gold Presenting at the BMO 28th Global Metals & Mining Conference

Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, “Royal Gold” or the “Company”) announced today that management will present at the BMO 28th Global Metals and Mining Conference in Hollywood, Florida. Tony Jensen, President and Chief Executive Officer, will address conference participants on Tuesday, February 26, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (7:00 a.m. Mountain Time) in a presentation lasting approximately 30 minutes. The presentation will be webcast live and a replay will be available on our website under the Investors/Events and Presentations page.

Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar production-based interests. As of January 31, 2019, the Company owns interests on 191 properties on five continents, including interests on 41 producing mines and 17 development stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “RGLD.” The Company’s website is located at www.royalgold.com.

