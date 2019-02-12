Unity Metals Commences Reconnaissance at Margurete Gold Project

VANCOUVER, February 12, 2019 - Unity Metals Corp. ("Unity" or the "Company") (TSXV: UTY) is pleased to announce the Company is undertaking a field reconnaissance program of the Margurette Gold Project. The purpose of the program is to precisely identify drill sites in preparation for the 2019 diamond drilling program, which is designed to follow up on new targets as well as historic drilling by Falconbridge. In addition, the four-man field crew will take surface samples and test prospective outcrops with portable Shaw drills, which have an effective depth of 10m, to confirm strike and dip of mineralized vein systems.

Unity Metals Corp. is a Vancouver-based gold exploration company. The Company controls a 100% interest in the Margurete Gold Project, which covers 678ha of mineral claims, located in the Phillips Arm gold camp, approximately 200 kilometers northwest of Vancouver in southwest British Columbia, Vancouver Mining Division. The project is on trend with the historic Doratha Morton and Alexandria gold mines, which were active in the late 1800’s. The Margurete project was last explored in 2015 with property-wide prospecting, mapping and rock chip sampling run in parallel with a targeted diamond drilling program. The primary target at the Margurete Gold Project is the FB Zone, where Falconbridge drilled multiple gold bearing intervals at shallow depths. For more information, please visit www.unitymetalscorp.com.

The technical report of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Peter Born, P. Geo., a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

