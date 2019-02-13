Operational and Business Update

For immediate release

Serabi Gold Plc (AIM: SRB, TSX: SBI), the Brazilian focused gold mining and development company, is pleased to provide an update from its operations and projects in Brazil.

Highlights

January gold production of 3,671 ounces in line with guidance.

Treatment of stockpiled flotation tailings underway through the recently commissioned independent trommel feed system (“Scrubber”).

Ore Sorter testing completed and now being shipped to Brazil.

Cash position at end of January 2019 of US$12.8 million.

Geological Resource update drilling close to completion at Coringa

A Geological Resource update and Preliminary Economic Assessment Study (“PEA”) remain on schedule to be published in March and June 2019, respectively.

Serabi will be available at booth #2533 at this year’s PDAC convention in Toronto, and will also be attending the BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference in Hollywood, Miami.

CEO Mike Hodgson commented: “We are delighted to have started the year in much the same way as 2018 ended, with excellent production. Production guidance for 2019 has been set at 40,000-44,000 ounces, so January’s total gold production of over 3,650 ounces has been a great way to start the year. The step up from the production levels of 2017 and 2018 will be driven by improved efficiencies in both orebodies and the processing of some of the 40,000 tonnes of flotation tails (grading 3 g/t gold) which will supplement the normal ‘run-of-mine’ production. We have now commissioned the scrubber which was started on 10 January and has worked superbly since. It allows the tails (which have already been milled) to be fed directly to the cyanidation plant, therefore not consuming valuable capacity in the milling section of the plant.

“At Coringa, we are close to concluding a drill programme, the results from which will be included in the resource update. As reported at the end of January the results to date have been excellent. We remain on schedule to publish an updated geological resource estimate before the end of the first quarter, and will follow this up with the preparation of a PEA, the results of which are expected to be available before the end of June 2019.

“In light of recent events at Brumadinho in Minas Gerais state in Brazil, I would like to give reassurance to our stakeholders regarding the tailings management facility at Palito. Serabi’s operations are all about quality not quantity, therefore we mine and process almost insignificant volumes of rock relative to industrial mineral, iron ore and bauxite operations such as Brumadinho. New legislation has been introduced following the dam failure at Mariana, also in Minas Gerais, in 2015. This legislation has, however been a rather ‘one size fits all’ approach, and as a result we do have a highly ‘over-engineered’ tailings facility and the annual audit of our tailings facilities, undertaken late last year by an accredited Brazilian geotechnical engineering expert, confirmed our tailings management facility to be in good order, and it remains fully licenced and certified.

“We do expect further tightening of legislation post Brumadinho, and this week the government, through the National Mining Agency (AMN), have moved to ban all upstream tailings dams. Such a move would not affect the safety and legality of our tailings facility which (i) comprises small ponds, rather than dams and (ii) is not upstream of any nearby population.”

