Centamin PLC Announces Site Visit

08:20 Uhr  |  Accesswire

PERTH, February 13, 2019 - Centamin Plc ("Centamin" or "the Company") (LSE: CEY), (TSX: CEE)

Centamin will be hosting a site visit for analysts and investors at its Sukari Gold Mine in Egypt, today and tomorrow, 13-14 February 2019.

During the visit a presentation will be given by senior management. The presentation is available on the Company website: www.centamin.com/investors/presentations/2019.

Centamin plc

Andrew Pardey, Chief Executive Officer
Alexandra Carse, Investor Relations
+44 (0) 7700 713 738
alexandra.carse@centamin.je

Buchanan Communications

Bobby Morse
Chris Judd
+ 44 (0) 20 7466 5000
centamin@buchanan.uk.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Centamin Plc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/535128/Centamin-PLC-Announces-Site-Visit


