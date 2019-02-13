Centamin PLC Announces Site Visit

PERTH, February 13, 2019 - Centamin Plc ("Centamin" or "the Company") (LSE: CEY), (TSX: CEE)

Centamin will be hosting a site visit for analysts and investors at its Sukari Gold Mine in Egypt, today and tomorrow, 13-14 February 2019.

During the visit a presentation will be given by senior management. The presentation is available on the Company website: www.centamin.com/investors/presentations/2019.

Centamin plc Andrew Pardey, Chief Executive Officer

Alexandra Carse, Investor Relations

+44 (0) 7700 713 738

alexandra.carse@centamin.je Buchanan Communications Bobby Morse

Chris Judd

+ 44 (0) 20 7466 5000

centamin@buchanan.uk.com

