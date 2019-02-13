Midas Gold Group to be the Only Gold & Precious Metals Company Endorsed by Dr. Sebastian Gorka

PHOENIX, Feb. 13, 2019 - Midas Gold Group is pleased to announce its sponsorship of Dr. Sebastian Gorka's new nationally syndicated radio program America First. The company is also proud to disclose that it will be the only gold & precious metals company endorsed by Dr. Gorka.

Gorka, whose family fled communism in Hungary, served in British Intelligence and later worked for the U.S. Department of State. Dr. Gorka became a proud American citizen in 2012 and has provided intelligence briefs to the CIA, the DIA, the U.S. Navy SEALs, and the Commandant of the Marine Corps. Dr. Gorka is also a best-selling author and National Security Strategist for the Fox News Channel. Prior to launching his radio show, Dr. Gorka was an advisor to Presidential candidate Donald Trump and served as a member of the Trump White House as Deputy Assistant to the President for Strategy.

"Midas Gold Group congratulates Dr. Gorka on his new show," said James Clark, Midas Gold Group's Senior Vice President. "We share the American values that he promotes and we are pleased to demonstrate our support for him and his message as a show sponsor. We live in a very uncertain economic and political environment, and we appreciate the informed and insightful viewpoint on current events that Sebastian offers to his listeners. We seek to provide people with a unique and profound perspective on their wealth and long-term investment strategies."

"I am pleased to be working with Midas Gold Group, a veteran-owned company," noted Dr. Gorka. "They offer options for financial diversification that should be considered in today's uncertain global environment."

About Midas Gold Group

Midas Gold Group is a second-generation Precious Metals and Gold IRA business. The company is veteran-owned and operated, with unparalleled industry experience and expertise.

Midas Gold Group's family history in the precious metals business dates back to the 1970s. It was incorporated in 2007 with specific specialization in Gold IRAs and prompt, secure, nationwide precious metals delivery. Today, Midas is a multinational company with U.S. clients in all 50 states, physical headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona, and a local client service office in the Los Angeles area. Midas Gold Group is dedicated to first preserving, then building wealth for its clients. The company is passionate about protecting people from the theft and corruption of the Central Banking System through the direct delivery of physical gold and silver (via direct purchase or through a precious metals IRA).

With an extensive product selection, competitive pricing, superior service, and prompt, fully-insured global delivery, Midas Gold Group is a one-stop resource for precious metals investors and collectors alike.

