Mawson Announces Grant of RSUs and Stock Options

VANCOUVER, Feb. 13, 2019 - Mawson Resources Limited ("Mawson") or (the "Company") (TSX:MAW, Frankfurt:MXR, PINKSHEETS: MWSNF) announces the granting of stock options under the Company's incentive stock option plan approved by the shareholders on November 17, 2017, to certain of its directors, officer, employees and consultants to purchase up to an aggregate of 4,350,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at an exercise price of $0.275 per Share for a period of 5 years.

In addition, the Company has also granted 800,000 restricted share units of the Company ("RSUs") to certain eligible participants under the Company's recently adopted RSU Plan which was approved by the shareholders on November 6, 2018. The RSUs will vest immediately and entitle the holder to receive one Share for each RSU granted.

About Mawson Resources Limited (TSX:MAW, FRANKFURT:MXR, PINKSHEETS:MWSNF)

Mawson Resources Ltd. is an exploration and development company with a focus on the resource expansion of its high-grade Rajapalot gold-cobalt in Finland. Mawson has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic Arctic exploration company.

On behalf of the Board,

"Michael Hudson"

Michael Hudson, Chairman & CEO

