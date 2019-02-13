Black Tusk Resources Inc. Looking to Utilize Cutting Edge Technologies for Exploration on its Properties

Vancouver, February 13, 2019 - Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (C: TUSK) is pleased to announce that it is seeking partners and services providers to assist the Company in incorporating innovative technologies that can provide a strategic advantage over traditional exploration methods.

In particular, Black Tusk has been looking into Artificial Intelligence for image recognition for identifying gold grades and blockchain technologies for ensuring custody of samples and drill cores linked to its properties.

On December 14, 2018, Black Tusk Resources appointed Mr. John Cooper to its Advisory Board. Since being added to the Advisory Board, Mr. Cooper has been researching and exploring new technologies that apply to the modern mining and metals sector.

Mr. John Cooper stated "We have identified some interesting opportunities where Black Tusk can become a leader in mining and metals industry through technological innovation. I am excited to work with the team in reviewing these options and building and implementing a road map for technology development and Black Tusk's future growth''.

Black Tusk Resources CEO, Richard Penn stated, "In late 2018, Black Tusk set out to investigate modernizing our current techniques and methods for traditional mineral exploration. Although some of these technologies are fairly new applications, Artificial intelligence and machine learning can help mining companies to find minerals to extract, a critical component of any smart operation. Researching the possibility to review all the geological info available to find better drill locations is very exciting. We are also looking at blockchain technologies to track exploratory extractions from our properties. Bringing new technologies to an old game''

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to utilize any technologies in the exploration of its projects, the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Penn

CEO

(778) 384-8923

