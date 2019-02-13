Contact Gold Develops Additional Carlin Gold Targets at Pony Creek

Vancouver, February 13, 2019 - Contact Gold Corp. (TSXV: C) (the "Company" or "Contact Gold") is pleased to report the identification of 3 high priority Carlin-type gold targets located on the northern part of the Pony Creek gold property ("Pony Creek"), immediately south of Gold Standard Ventures' ("GSV") Railroad Project.

These new, large, high-priority drill targets generated in 2018 include the Palomino Target, the Willow Target and the DNZ Target.

"Our ongoing target generation efforts at Pony Creek in 2018 delivered more new large-scale drill targets using our successful exploration strategy. Our systematic approach validated by the recent oxide gold discovery at the West Zone produced the new Palomino, Willow and DNZ targets. The strong gold-in-soil anomalies supported by mapped structures and CSAMT anomalies in areas of widespread hydrothermal alteration that are typically associated with Carlin-style gold mineralization are located along the same structural corridor that hosts our Bowl Zone, West Zone, GSV's deposits and Newmont's mines further north," stated Matt Lennox-King, CEO of Contact Gold.

In spring 2019, Contact Gold plans to complete first pass drilling at these three new targets, as well as at the previously generated Moleen and Elliott Dome targets.

The Company completed 51 holes in 2018, totaling over 10,863m of drilling. Results are pending for 3 holes.

Palomino Target:

The Palomino Target is immediately northwest of the high-grade oxide portion of the Bowl Zone where drilling in 2018 returned a shallow oxide gold intercept of 2.51 g/t Au over 47 metres (see news release June 21, 2018).

Features:

Significant gold-in-soil anomaly with values up to 552 ppb Au and multiple samples above 50 ppb Au within an overall total footprint of 400 x 500 metres

Located northwest of the high-grade oxide gold zone at the Bowl Zone in an open direction with only three shallow historic holes in the vicinity

Also located within the larger north-south trending structural corridor, which hosts the Bowl Zone and the West Zone discovery, as well as the Jasperoid Wash and Pinion deposits owned by GSV

Willow Target:

The Willow Target is immediately south of GSV's Jasperoid Wash discovery and is a continuation of the 1.5 km gold-in-soil Moleen Target, which has not yet been drilled.

Features:

Never before drilled

Significant northwest trending gold-in-soil anomaly with values up to 79 ppb Au within a total footprint of 250 x 750 metres, and multiple mapped northwest striking faults defined by detailed mapping cutting Penn/Perm clastic carbonates

A second drill target was generated on the east part of Willow by a coincident CSAMT high-resistivity anomaly combined with a large-offset, north-south striking fault directly on trend with GSV's Jasperoid Wash discovery

DNZ Target:

Features:

Undrilled area covered by post-mineral, Tertiary basalts

Structural breaks in four east-west oriented CSAMT lines image a large-offset, north-south striking, fault that lies on strike between GSV's Dixie target and Pony Creek's North Zone

For a location map of Pony Creek and Palomino target detail - please click on the following links:

http://www.contactgold.com/_resources/news/Soil-Contours-2019.jpg

http://www.contactgold.com/_resources/news/Palomino.jpg

http://www.contactgold.com/_resources/news/Willow.jpg

Pony Creek is an early stage exploration property and does not contain any mineral resource estimates as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource estimate at Pony Creek. Additional information about Pony Creek is summarized in a technical report entitled "Technical Report on the Pony Creek Gold Project, Elko County, Nevada, USA" dated April 18, 2017, and effective March 15, 2017), prepared by Michael M. Gustin, C.P.G. of Mine Development Associates of Reno, Nevada (the "Technical Report"), which can be viewed under Contact Gold's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Vance Spalding, CPG, VP Exploration, Contact Gold, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of NI 43-101.

Assays for gold are completed using Au-AA23 fire assay method. Multi-element geochemical assays are completed on composites using the MEMS 61 method. All assays are completed at ALS Chemex; an ISO 17025:2005 accredited lab.

About Contact Gold Corp.

Contact Gold is an exploration company focused on producing district scale gold discoveries in Nevada. Contact Gold's extensive land holdings are on the prolific Carlin, Independence and Northern Nevada Rift gold trends which host numerous gold deposits and mines. Contact Gold's land position comprises approximately 212 km2 of target rich mineral tenure hosting numerous known gold occurrences, ranging from early- to advanced-exploration and resource definition stage.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.contactgold.com.

For more information, please contact: +1 (604) 449-3361

John Glanville - Director Investor Relations

Chris Pennimpede - Corporate Development

E-mail: info@ContactGold.com

