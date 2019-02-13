Third drill rig active on the Cheechoo gold property

MONTREAL, Feb. 13, 2019 - Management of Sirios (TSX-V: SOI) is pleased to announce that a third drill rig has recently been added on the Cheechoo gold property in order to accelerate the progress of the drilling campaign initiated in January. Seventeen drill holes have been completed, totalling approximately 3,500 metres. More than 10,000 metres of drilling are expected to be completed in this current campaign.



The option of additional drilling crews is now possible due to important improvements made to the camp in the past few months. A new and larger exploration camp at Cheechoo allow us to accommodate up to 50 workers, each with individual rooms. This compares to the previous camp where shared tents allowed a maximum capacity of 20 workers. These substantial improvements are inline with Sirios’ goal of developing a larger and more advanced exploration project at Cheechoo.

Sirios’ 100% owned Cheechoo property is located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, approximately 800 km north of Montreal, 200 km east of Wemindji and less than 10 km from Goldcorp’s Éléonore gold mine.

