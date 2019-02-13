Amex Announces $5 Million Private Placement

MONTREAL, Feb. 13, 2019 - Amex Exploration Inc. (“Amex” or the “Company”) (AMX: TSX-V; FRA: MX0) announces that it has undertaken to complete a non-brokered private placement in the maximum amount of $5,025,000, through the offering of up to 6,700,000 units priced at $0.75 each. Each unit will consist of one common share and one half of a common share purchase warrant (the “Warrant”) having an exercise price of $1.25 and a term of 18 months. The Warrants are subject to an accelerated expiry if the volume weighted average price of the common shares is greater than or equal to $1.50 for any 20 consecutive trading days and, if the Company has given notice. The Warrants will expire 30 days following the date of such notice.



Funds will be used for exploration work on the on-going drilling program on the Perron property and for general working capital purposes.

Certain directors and insiders of Amex are expected to participate in the private placement for a maximum aggregate amount of $375,000. Pursuant to Policy 5.9 of the TSXV and Regulation 61-101 Respecting protection of minority security holders in special transactions (“Rule 61-101”), each of these transactions will constitute a “related party transaction” and as such, minority shareholder approval and a formal valuation may be required. However, the board expects that such transactions will meet the exemptions set out in Rule 61-101.

All securities issued pursuant to the private placement will be subject to a 4-month and one day hold period and the transaction remains subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

In connection with the private placement, Amex may enter into finder’s fee agreements with qualified persons and may pay a commission.

About Amex

Amex Exploration Inc. is a junior mining exploration company, the primary objective of which is to develop and bring into production viable gold and base metals deposits in mining-friendly jurisdictions. Amex has multiple highly prospective projects: the 100% owned Perron gold project located 110 kilometres north of Rouyn Noranda, Quebec, consisting of 116 adjacent claims covering 4518 hectares; the 100% owned Eastmain River gold properties consisting of 135 claims covering 7,102 hectares and the 100% owned Cameron project located in Lebel-sur-Quévillon, Quebec, comprising 263 claims covering 14,743 hectares. In addition, Amex has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Gowan Property located near the Kidd Creek Mine.

For further information please contact:

Victor Cantore

President and Chief Executive Officer

Amex Exploration: 514-866-8209

The securities to be issued pursuant to the offering have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or under any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, or delivered within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy such securities in the United States.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements:

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” occur. Although Amex believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct or that it will complete the private placement, as contemplated herein, as such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements.