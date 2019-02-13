CellCube Announces Regency Gold Enters Into a Definitive Agreement to Acquire Vanadium North Resources

TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2019 - CellCube Energy Storage Systems Inc. ("CellCube" or the "Company") (CSE: CUBE) (CNSX: CUBE) (OTCQB: CECBF) (Frankfurt 01X, WKN A2JMGP) is currently under a non-binding letter of intent ("LOI") with Regency Gold Corp. (RAU.H TSX V) to spin out the assets of V23 Resource Corp. which holds the two vanadium properties located in Nye County, Nevada (news releases dated January 24, 2019 and December 12, 2018).

CellCube would like to report on Regency Gold Corp. entering into a definitive agreement dated February 8th, 2019 to acquire Vanadium North Resources Inc. see press release https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/regency-gold-enters-into-definitive-agreement-to-acquire-vanadium-north-resources. Once all terms are known, CellCube will issue a more comprehensive news release.

"The potential to be part of a larger vanadium resource would be a benefit to all the stakeholders involved," says Mike Neylan CEO, CellCube.

About CellCube Energy Storage Systems Inc.

CellCube is a Canadian public company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (symbol CUBE), the OTCBB (symbol CECBF), and the Frankfurt Exchange (Symbol 01X, WKN A2JMGP) focused on the fast-growing energy storage industry which is driven by the large increase in demand for renewable energy.

CellCube supplies vertically integrated energy storage systems to the power industry and recently acquired the assets of Gildemeister Energy Storage GmbH, now renamed Enerox GmbH, the developer and manufacturer of CellCube energy storage systems. CellCube's other related subsidiaries are EnerCube Switchgear Systems and Power Haz Energy Mobile Solutions Inc. The Company has also invested in an online renewable energy financing platform, Braggawatt Energy Inc.

CellCube develops, manufactures, and markets energy storage systems on the basis of vanadium redox flow technology and has over 130 project installations and a 10 year operational track record. Its highly integrated energy storage System solutions features 99% residual energy capacity after 11,000 cycles with the focus on larger scale containerized modules. Basic building blocks consist of a FB Modular 250kW unit family with 4, 6 and 8 hours variation in energy capacity.

On Behalf of CellCube Energy Storage Systems Inc.,

Mike Neylan, CEO

