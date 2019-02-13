Tamino Minerals, Inc. Update on Geologic Information

MONTREAL, Feb. 13, 2019 - "Tamino" or the "Company" (OTC Markets: TINO) The Company has prepared a Geologic Report on its El Volcan Property and has updated its Corporate Presentation. To download our newly updated Corporate Presentation, you must visit our Website in www.taminominerals.ca within the following link http://bit.ly/2TRfaIQ.



The presentation has updated Geologic information on the property and also contains data regarding our exploration budget as shown here.

Exploration Budget Cost Concept USD Preparation & Mapping/Rock Sampling $ 175,000.00 Soil Sampling $ 156,000.00 Design & Permitting $ 47,000.00 Geophysics $ 150,000.00 Trenching $ 70,000.00 Target Drill Testing $ 585,000.00 Contingency $ 17,000.00 Total $ 1,200,000.00

Now that the Company has expanded into Canada, we have solidified for several years, as we have been mentioning to our shareholders and investors that we plan to list in the TSX-V Exchange. Our Company will continue to acquire claims within the area and extend its current position.



The Company will make further announcements on its other project as progress is made.

TAMINO MINERALS, INC.

Tamino Minerals Inc. is exploring for high-grade gold deposits within a prolific gold producing geologic state, Sonora, and has begin exploration of a couple in the Kenora Mining District in the Province of Ontario.

On behalf of the Board,

Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO

Tamino Minerals Inc.

For further information, please contact the Company at 1-971-285-4570 or by email at info@taminominerals.ca

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "contemplate," "target," "plan," "continue," "budget," "may," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation, those set forth as "Risk Factors" in our filings with the SEC which can be found at www.sec.gov. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.